By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. spot natural gas prices
mostly fell for a third straight trading day on Tuesday,
pressured again by record-high inventories and production and
mild spring weather that has curbed any late heating or early
cooling demand.
But gas at the nation's benchmark supply point, Henry Hub in
Louisiana, remained flat on the day, after being one of only a
few gainers on Monday following the long holiday weekend.
Gas for delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH remained at $1.99
per million British thermal units after rising 1 cent on Monday
for gas delivered on Tuesday.
Late deals were done at a roughly 11-cent discount to the
front-month May natural gas contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, firming slightly from deals done late Monday at
a 14-cent discount.
Hub cash gas fell to $1.88 on April 2, its lowest price
since September 2009, Reuters data showed.
And cash prices are still down nearly $3, or 60 percent,
from their 2011 high of $4.92, reached during a June heat wave.
Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September
and have failed to break above $3 this year.
Tuesday's daily Hub average was also below the April monthly
index of $2.19 and the year-ago price of $4.05.
In afternoon trade on the NYMEX, the front-month contract
was down about 7 cents near a 10-year spot chart low of $2.039.
In major consuming markets, gas for Wednesday delivery on
the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 1
cent on average to $2.17, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 9
cents lower on the day at $2.05.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
climbing into the low to mid-60s Fahrenheit over the next
several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday called for above-normal readings for about the eastern
third of the nation and along much of the West Coast, and
below-normal readings across the mid-Continent.
RECORD INVENTORIES
EIA data last week showed total gas inventories rose to
2.479 trillion cubic feet, driving stocks further into record
territory for this time of year..
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 13 billion cubic feet to 41 bcf versus last year's adjusted
build of 7 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week
of 22 bcf.
Utilities typically build inventories from April through
October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but builds this
year started two weeks earlier than usual.
PRODUCTION NOT SLOWING MUCH YET
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count slid to a 10-year low of 647, the 12th decline in 13
weeks.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -- the gas
count is still down 31 percent since peaking at 936 in
mid-October -- had stirred expectations that low prices would
finally force producers to curb gas output and tighten supplies.
But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows,
which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels,
primarily due to rising output from shale.
U.S. Energy Information Administration production data last
month also offered little hope for the bulls, with January gross
gas output climbing to a record of 72.85 billion cubic feet per
day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
25,000 megawatts, or 25 percent, on Tuesday, nearly the same
rate as a year ago and up from the five-year outage rate of
about 23,600 MW.
Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
04/10/12 04/09/12
Henry Hub 1.99 1.99
New York citygate 2.17 2.18
Chicago citygate 2.05 2.14
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.83 1.92
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.90 2.01
Southern California border 2.34 2.27
Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.94 1.99
Waha (West Texas) 1.91 1.96
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.06 2.11
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.04 2.08
