* Benchmark Henry Hub still above last week's 31-mth low * Prices fall across the nation for fourth straight day * Gas futures sink to 10-year low under $2/mmBtu * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. spot natural gas prices fell across the nation on Wednesday, most of them for a fourth straight trading day, as milder spring weather curbed any late-season heating or early cooling demand. In addition, record-high inventories and production and weaker gas futures -- falling to 10-year lows under $2 per million British thermal units -- added more weight to the downside, traders said. Gas for delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 8 cents on average to $1.91 per mmBtu, just above last week's $1.88 low, its lowest price since September 2009, Reuters data showed. Late deals were done at a roughly 9-cent discount to the front-month May natural gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from deals done late Tuesday at an 11-cent discount. Hub cash prices are also down over $3, or 61 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92, reached during a June heat wave. Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Wednesday's daily Hub average remained below the April monthly index of $2.19 and the year-ago price of $4.05. In afternoon trade on the NYMEX, the front-month contract was down about 5 cents near a 10-year spot chart low of $1.981. In major consuming markets, gas for Thursday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 also slid 8 cents on average to $2.09, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 4 cents lower on the day at $2.01. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen climbing into the low to mid-60s degrees Fahrenheit over the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal readings for about the eastern third and western third of the nation and some below-normal readings across the midcontinent. RECORD INVENTORIES U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed total gas inventories rose to 2.479 trillion cubic feet, driving stocks further into record territory for this time of year. . (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 15 billion cubic feet to 41 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data will show a build of about 25 bcf when it is released on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose an adjusted 7 bcf in the same week last year, and the five-year average increase for that week is 22 bcf. PRODUCTION ALSO STILL AT RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook on Tuesday offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. EIA said it expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily. EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.3 percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more utility switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was not expected to be enough to tighten an oversupplied gas market. Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down about 31 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency. The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13 weeks, sinking last week to its lowest in nearly 10 years, but rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 25,600 megawatts, or 26 percent, on Wednesday, near the same rate as a year ago and up from the five-year outage rate of about 23,800 MW. Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/11/12 04/10/12 Henry Hub 1.91 1.99 New York citygate 2.09 2.17 Chicago citygate 2.01 2.05 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.78 1.83 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.87 1.90 Southern California border 2.30 2.34 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.88 1.94 Waha (West Texas) 1.86 1.91 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 1.99 2.06 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 1.96 2.04 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim Marshall)