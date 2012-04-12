* Benchmark Henry Hub at lowest mark since Sept. 2009
* Prices fall for most of nation for fifth straight day
* Gas futures break to 10-year low under $2/mmBtu
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes drilling rig data Friday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. spot natural gas prices
fell at nearly every point in the nation on Thursday, most for a
fifth straight trading day, with benchmark Henry Hub gas
tumbling to its lowest in more than two years.
Fairly mild spring weather has curbed any late-season
heating or early-season cooling demand, while one of the mildest
winters on record left inventories bulging ahead of the
injection season, adding more weight to the downside.
With gas futures dropping to their lowest mark in more than
10 years on Thursday, most traders expect little upside, as
record-high storage and production and extended mild weather
outlooks offer little in the way of support.
Gas for delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point
Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 4 cents, on average, to
$1.87 per million British thermal units, its lowest price since
September 2009, Reuters data showed.
Late deals eased to about a 12-cent discount to the
front-month May natural gas contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, from deals done late Wednesday at a 9-cent
discount.
Hub cash prices are down over $3, or 62 percent, from their
2011 high of $4.92, reached during a June heat wave.
Hub cash prices have also not been over $4 since
mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year.
Thursday's daily Hub average remained below the April
monthly index of $2.19 and the year-ago price of $4.08.
In afternoon trade on the NYMEX, the front-month contract
was near flat on the day at $1.989, after sliding to a 10-year
spot-chart low of $1.971.
In major consuming markets, gas for Friday delivery on the
Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 also slid 4
cents on average to $2.05, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2
cents lower on the day at $1.99.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
climbing into the low to mid-60s degrees Fahrenheit over the
next several days, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com.
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for about
the eastern third and western third of the nation and some
below-normal readings across the mid-Continent.
RECORD INVENTORIES
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday
showed total gas inventories rose by just 8 billion cubic feet
to 2.487 trillion cubic feet, below trade expectations in
Reuters survey for a 25 bcf gain, but above the year-ago rise of
7 bcf.
But storage remains at record highs for this time of year,
standing nearly 56 percent above last year and about 59 percent
above the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 19 bcf to 53 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 42
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 26 bcf.
PRODUCTION ALSO STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
The EIA's short-term energy outlook early this week offered
little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its
estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third
straight month.
EIA said it expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 bcf per
day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March
outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily.
EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.3
percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more
utility switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was
not expected to be enough to tighten an over supplied gas
market.
Production growth is expected to slow this year as low
prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the
Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down about 31 percent since
peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly
due to increased drilling efficiency.
The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13
weeks, sinking last week to its lowest in nearly 10 years, but
rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
25,200 megawatts, or 25 percent, on Thursday, up from about
24,200 MW a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about
23,6800 MW.
Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
04/12/12 04/11/12
Henry Hub 1.87 1.91
New York citygate 2.05 2.09
Chicago citygate 1.99 2.01
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.77 1.78
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.84 1.87
Southern California border 2.25 2.30
Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.86 1.88
Waha (West Texas) 1.84 1.86
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 1.96 1.99
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 1.95 1.96
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)