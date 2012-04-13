* Benchmark Henry Hub at lowest mark since Sept. 2009 * Prices fall for most of nation for sixth straight day * Gas futures break to 10-year low, remain under $2/mmBtu * Coming Up: CFTC futures trade data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. spot natural gas prices fell at nearly every point for a sixth straight trading day on Friday, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana remaining at its lowest price in more than two years. Mild spring weather has curbed any late-season heating or early-season cooling demand. In addition, one of the mildest winters on record left inventories bulging ahead of the injection season. Gas futures also dropped to their lowest mark in more than 10 years for a fifth day in a row on Friday, adding more weight to the downside. Gas for delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH remained steady at $1.87 per million British thermal units, matching its lowest price since September 2009, Reuters data showed. Late deals, however, firmed to about 8 cents under the front-month May natural gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Thursday at a 12-cent discount. Hub cash prices are down over $3, or 62 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92, reached during a June heat wave. Hub cash prices have also not been over $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Friday's daily Hub average remained below the April monthly index of $2.19 and the year-ago price of $4.14. In afternoon trade on the NYMEX, the front-month contract was near flat on the day at $1.986, after sliding to a 10-year spot-chart low of $1.959. In major consuming markets, gas for delivery through Monday on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 2 cents on average to $2.03, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 7 cents lower on the day at $1.92. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen climbing into the high-70s to low-80s Fahrenheit over the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for about the eastern third and western third of the nation and mainly normal readings across the mid-Continent. RECORD INVENTORIES U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total gas inventories rose by just 8 billion cubic feet to 2.487 trillion cubic feet, below trade expectations in Reuters survey for a 25 bcf gain, but above the year-ago rise of 7 bcf. But storage remains at record highs for this time of year, standing nearly 56 percent above last year and about 59 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 19 bcf to 41 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 42 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 26 bcf. PRODUCTION ALSO STILL AT RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this week offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. EIA said it expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily. EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.3 percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more utilities switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was not expected to be enough to tighten an over supplied gas market. Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency. The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 13 of the last 14 weeks, sinking on Friday to its lowest level in 10 years, but rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 24,000 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Friday, up from about 23,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 22,900 MW. Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 24,000 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Friday, up from about 23,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 22,900 MW. Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/13/12 04/12/12 Henry Hub 1.87 1.87 New York citygate 2.03 2.05 Chicago citygate 1.92 1.99 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.73 1.77 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.81 1.84 Southern California border 2.21 2.25 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.83 1.86 Waha (West Texas) 1.81 1.84 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 1.93 1.96 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 1.91 1.95 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)