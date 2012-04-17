* Benchmark Henry Hub remains above last week's 31-month low
* NY, Chicago prices slide, Eastern heat fades
* Gas futures sink to 10-year spot chart low
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, April 17 Most U.S. spot natural gas
prices rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, with
benchmark Henry Hub gas remaining above last week's 31-month low
despite weaker gas futures and ongoing concerns over record-high
supplies.
But with some early-week heat in the eastern half of the
nation expected to moderate by Wednesday, gas prices in key
consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest showed some of
the day's few losses.
Gas for delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point
Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 1 cent on average to $1.89
per million British thermal units, above last week's $1.87
average, its lowest price since September 2009, Reuters data
showed.
Late deals were done at about a 10-cent discount to the
front-month May natural gas contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, little changed from deals done late Monday at a
9-cent discount.
But Hub cash prices are still down over $3, or 62 percent,
from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave.
Hub cash prices have also not been over $4 since
mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year.
Tuesday's daily Hub average remained below the April monthly
index of $2.19 and well below the year-ago price of $4.23.
On NYMEX, the front-month contract fell 6.5 cents to finish
at $1.951, after sliding to a 10-year spot-chart low of $1.947.
In major consuming markets, gas for Wednesday delivery on
the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 fell 2
cents on average to $2.07, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 1
cent lower on the day at $2.00.
After highs in the 80 degrees Fahrenheit range on Monday,
temperatures in New York were seen mostly in the high 60s to low
70s F over the next several days, while Chicago highs were seen
mostly in the 60s F, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com.
The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday called for above-normal readings for much of the
midcontinent and below-normal readings mostly in the eastern
third of the nation.
RECORD INVENTORIES
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
total gas inventories rose to 2.487 trillion cubic feet,
remaining at record highs for this time of year and standing
nearly 56 percent above last year and about 59 percent above the
five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 12 bcf to 41 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 42
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 26 bcf.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average pace, inventories would top out at 4.595 tcf, or about
12 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf.
That could sink prices later in the injection season if
storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied
market.
PRODUCTION ALSO STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
The EIA's short-term energy outlook last week also offered
little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its
estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third
straight month.
EIA said it expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 bcf per
day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March
outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily.
EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.3
percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more
utilities switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was
not expected to be enough to tighten an oversupplied gas market.
Production growth is expected to slow this year as low
prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the
Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936
in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased
drilling efficiency.
The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 13 of the last 14
weeks, sinking on Friday to its lowest level in 10 years, but
rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
27,000 megawatts, or 27 percent, on Tuesday, up from about
26,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about
23,700 MW.
Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
04/17/12 04/16/12
Henry Hub 1.89 1.88
New York citygate 2.07 2.09
Chicago citygate 2.00 2.01
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.82 1.80
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.90 1.90
Southern California border 2.22 2.28
Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.87 1.86
Waha (West Texas) 1.84 1.83
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 1.98 1.96
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 1.96 1.96
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim Marshall)