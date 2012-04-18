* Benchmark Henry Hub at lowest mark since Sept. 2009 * Milder spring weather on tap for much of nation * Gas futures sink early to 10-year spot chart low * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 18 Most U.S. spot natural gas prices slid on Wednesday for the first time this week, with benchmark Henry Hub gas slipping to its lowest in more than two years as mild spring weather crimped demand in a market glutted with record-high supplies. Gas for delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana fell 2 cents on average to $1.87 per million British thermal units, matching its lowest price since September 2009, Reuters data showed. Late deals were done at about a 10-cent discount to the front-month May natural gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, flat to deals done late Tuesday. Hub cash prices were also down more than $3, or 62 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. Hub prices have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Wednesday's daily Hub average remained below the April monthly index of $2.19 and well below the year-ago price of $4.23. On NYMEX, the front-month contract settled flat on the day at $1.951, after sliding to a 10-year spot-chart low of $1.94. In major consuming markets, gas for Thursday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 5 cents on average to $2.02, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was flat on the day at $2.00. After highs in the 80s Fahrenheit early this week, temperatures in New York were seen mostly in the high-60s to low-70s F over the next several days, while Chicago highs were seen mostly in the 60s F, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and below-normal readings mostly in the eastern third of the nation. RECORD INVENTORIES U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed total gas inventories rose to 2.487 trillion cubic feet, remaining at record highs for this time of year and standing nearly 56 percent above last year and about 59 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 12 bcf to 45 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting stocks to show a build of about 25 bcf when data is released early Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks gained an adjusted 42 bcf during the same week last year and on average over the past five years have risen 26 bcf that week. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.595 tcf, or about 12 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf. That could sink prices later in the injection season if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied market. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook last week also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. EIA said it expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily. EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.3 percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more utilities switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was not expected to be enough to tighten an over supplied gas market. Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency. The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 13 of the last 14 weeks, sinking on Friday to its lowest level in 10 years, but rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 25,700 megawatts, or 25 percent, on Wednesday, down from about 28,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 24,100 MW. Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. In the news Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed analysts cut their 2012 U.S. natural gas price forecasts by 23 percent, placing consensus at an average $2.55 per mmBtu. Shares of #2 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy slid more than 10 percent on Wednesday after a Reuters report that the company's CEO borrowed as much as $1.1 billion against his stake in thousands of company wells. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/18/12 04/17/12 Henry Hub 1.87 1.89 New York citygate 2.02 2.07 Chicago citygate 2.00 2.00 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.81 1.82 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.92 1.90 Southern California border 2.25 2.22 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.84 1.87 Waha (West Texas) 1.85 1.84 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 1.95 1.98 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 1.93 1.96 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU> - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - North American Power Transmission Table ..... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ........... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by David Gregorio)