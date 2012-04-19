* Benchmark Henry Hub at lowest mark since Sept. 2009 * Milder spring weather on tap for much of nation * Gas futures sink to fresh 10-year spot chart low * Coming Up: Baker Hughes drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 19 Most U.S. spot natural gas prices slid for a second straight day on Thursday, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana pressured to its lowest price in more than two years. Despite a neutral weekly gas inventory report, storage remains at record highs while mild spring weather has curbed any late-winter or early-summer heating demand. Gas for delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH slid 2 cents on average to $1.85 per million British thermal units, its lowest price since September 2009, Reuters data showed. Late deals, however, firmed to about 6 cents under the sliding front-month May natural gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Wednesday at about a 10-cent discount. Hub cash prices are down more than $3, or 62 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. Hub prices have also not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Thursday's daily Hub average remained below the April monthly index of $2.19 and well below the year-ago price of $4.19. On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late down about 4 cents at $1.908, after sliding to a 10-year spot-chart low of $1.905. In major consuming markets, gas for Friday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 also fell 2 cents on average to $2.00, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was flat on the day also at $2.00. High temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the high-50s to low-70s Fahrenheit over the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday, however, again called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and below-normal readings only along both coasts. RECORD INVENTORIES U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total gas inventories rose by 25 billion cubic feet to 2.512 trillion cubic feet, in line with Reuters poll estimates. But stocks remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 53 percent above last year and about 58 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for next week's EIA storage report range from 35 bcf to 75 bcf versus a year-ago gain of 35 bcf and a five-year average build of about 47 bcf for that week. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, or about 11 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf. That could sink prices later in the injection season if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied market. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook last week also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.3 percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more utilities switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was not expected to be enough to tighten an over supplied gas market. Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency. The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 13 of the last 14 weeks, sinking on Friday to its lowest level in 10 years, but rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 24,100 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Thursday, down from about 29,000 MW out a year ago and near flat with the five-year outage rate of about 23,800 MW. A Reuters poll released Wednesday showed analysts cut their 2012 U.S. natural gas price forecasts by 23 percent, placing consensus at an average $2.55 per mmBtu. Drought conditions in Pennsylvania have forced some companies to temporarily suspend withdrawing water needed to drill for natural gas in certain areas, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission said. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/19/12 04/18/12 Henry Hub 1.85 1.87 New York citygate 2.00 2.02 Chicago citygate 2.00 2.00 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.81 1.81 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.92 1.92 Southern California border 2.24 2.25 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.83 1.84 Waha (West Texas) 1.83 1.85 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 1.93 1.95 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 1.91 1.93 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by M.D. Golan)