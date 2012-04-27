* Benchmark prices still above last week's 10-year low * Milder weather on tap next week for most of nation * Gas futures rise on short cover ahead of weekend * Coming Up: CFTC futures trade data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. spot natural gas prices fell across the nation for the first time this week on Friday, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana slipping from Thursday's one-month high on expected lighter weekend industrial demand. Hub cash prices climbed to over $2 per million British thermal units on Thursday, their first time over $2 since early April and its highest average since late March. Cash prices also traded at a premium to the gas futures market on Thursday for the first time in two months. But with moderating weather outlooks for next week and shuttered businesses over the weekend, gas for delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH slid 5 cents on average to $2.05 per mmBtu, after rising 11 cents on Thursday for gas delivered on Friday. Late trades were done at a 5-cent discount to the new front-month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, also easing from deals done late Thursday at a 2-cent premium to the May contract. Last week Hub cash gas fell to $1.82, its lowest since December 2001, Reuters data showed. Hub cash prices are still down nearly $3, or 58 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Friday's average also remained well below the year-ago price of $4.35. On NYMEX, the new front-month contract traded as high as $2.195 in electronic trade. It also hit a 10-year spot chart low of $1.902 last week. In major consuming markets, gas for delivery through Monday on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 3 cents on average to $2.26, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 10 cents higher on the day at $2.21. While prices at the Southern California border NG-P-CAL also showed losses on the day, slipping 13 cents to $2.10, West Coast prices have remained firmly over $2 in recent weeks, gaining many times when other prices throughout the nation slid. Bentek Energy on Friday said SoCal demand is projected to remain strong this summer, exceeding the five-year average, sustaining regional gas price premiums mainly due to a long-term outage at the San Onofre nuclear plant and below-normal winter precipitation levels across the Sierras. STORAGE STILL A HUGE WEIGHT ON PRICES Thursday's weekly gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion. The increase matched trade and analysts expectations in a Reuters poll. But the report also showed an 11 bcf downward revision in the previous week's inventory data, most of which occurred in the producing region. Traders said the revision was a supportive surprise, but noted that inventories still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 52 percent above last year's levels and more than 55 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and again pressure prices this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. But the gas-directed rig count fell this week to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding 18 to 613. as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Royal Dutch Shell's CFO on Thursday said the company would be switching the bulk of its gas drilling program in the United States toward the production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" natural gas. As a result, Shell's natural gas production is expected to be lower year-on-year in 2012, but higher in 2013. Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, this week raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for most of the nation. Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 24,500 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Friday, down from about 28,600 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of about 23,800 MW. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/27/12 04/26/12 Henry Hub 2.05 2.10 New York citygate 2.26 2.29 Chicago citygate 2.15 2.21 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.95 2.03 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.04 2.16 Southern California border 2.10 2.23 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.01 2.06 Waha (West Texas) 2.01 2.07 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.13 2.17 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.12 2.17