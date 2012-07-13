* Hot weather still on tap for Northeast, Midwest
* Gas futures seesaw, rebound late on more heat
* Storage builds, recent drilling rig data supportive
* Coming Up: CFTC futures trade data Friday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, July 13 Most U.S. spot natural gas
prices rose on Friday for a second straight day and for the
third time this week, as continued heat across Northeast and
Midwest consuming regions led to heavy air conditioning demand.
But with the heat easing across the West and South and
expected lighter weekend industrial demand from shuttered
businesses, western gas prices showed some of the day's only
losses.
The Weather Channel's weather.com said hotter-than-average
temperatures were expected from the Plains to the Great Lakes
and from New York to New England, with highs mostly in the 80s
or 90s Fahrenheit.
Some readings were expected to reach near 100 degrees F in
the Central Plains.
But much of the South and West were expecting
cooler-than-average temperatures, the forecaster said.
Gas for delivery through Monday at U.S. benchmark supply
point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 5 cents on average
to $2.88 per million British thermal units, after gaining 11
cents on Thursday for gas delivered on Friday.
A week ago Hub cash gas rose to $2.94, its highest level
since early January, according to Reuters data.
Late Hub cash differentials to futures firmed to about 2
cents over the front-month August futures contract on the New
York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Thursday
at a 4-cent discount.
The daily Hub average remained above the July monthly index
of $2.77, but was still well below the year-ago price of $4.75.
Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.
Hub cash prices are 58 percent above the recent 10-year low
of $1.82 from late April.
In late trade on NYMEX, the front month contract was up
about 1 cent at $2.88.
In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at
the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 9 cents on average to
$3.18, while other New York and New England pipelines traded in
the $3.15 to $4.60 area, according to ICE.
Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 1 cent lower on the day at $2.93.
In the West, gas at the southern California border
NG-P-CAL was down 8 cents at $2.87, while Rockies prices slid
about 6 cents.
The National Weather Service's six to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for about the
northern two-thirds of the nation, with below-normal readings
only on the West Coast and normal readings across the South.
ANOTHER BELOW AVERAGE BUILD, BUT STOCKS STILL BLOATED
Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose last week by 33 billion cubic feet to 3.135 trillion cubic
feet.
The build came in above Reuters poll estimates for a 26 bcf
gain, but fell well short of the year-ago and five-year average
gains for that week, the 11th straight week builds have fallen
below seasonal norms.
The trend has helped pull the surplus to last year - now at
about 548 bcf - down by 38 percent from late-March highs.
Traders, expecting strong weather-related demand ahead,
believe the trend will continue for at least another two
reports, further reducing the overhang.
Thursday's build trimmed the surplus to last year to 21
percent above the same week in 2011 and also sliced the excess
versus the five-year average to 20 percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Lagging weekly builds have raised expectations that
record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in
the 18 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
But total storage is still at record highs for this time of
year and stands at about 76 percent full, a level not normally
reached until the first week of September. Producing-region
stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 300 bcf to avoid reaching the government's 4.1-tcf
estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November
at a record 3.852 tcf.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 13 bcf to 44 bcf versus last year's build of 67 bcf and the
five-year average increase for the week of 74 bcf.
Concerns remain that the overhang could still drive prices
to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.
PRODUCTION STILL HIGH
While gross U.S. gas production has slowed some from
January's record highs, output is still flowing at near all-time
peaks despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output
cuts by several key producers.
In its July short-term energy outlook released this week,
the EIA raised its estimates for marketed gas production and
consumption growth in 2012.
The agency expects marketed natural gas production in 2012
to rise by 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.2 percent, to a record 68.98
bcfd. Consumption this year is seen climbing by 3.3 bcfd, or 4.9
percent, to 69.91 bcf daily.
EIA expects a 21 percent jump in electric power use in 2012,
primarily driven by utilities switching from coal to gas, to
more than offset declines in residential and commercial use.
Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by 20 to a 13-year low of 522. It was the seventh
drop in the past eight weeks.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine
months has stirred expectations that producers were getting
serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
But horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil
or gas from shale, are hovering just shy of the record high
1,193 hit in May.
Drillers continue to move rigs to more profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of
associated dry gas that ends up in the market after processing.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,000
megawatts, or 8 percent, on Friday, up from just 4,700 MW out a
year ago and a five-year outage rate of 4,600 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone
formation was not expected over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic
hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico
accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20
percent of U.S. oil production.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):
07/13/12 07/12/12
Henry Hub 2.88 2.83
New York citygate 3.18 3.09
Chicago citygate 2.93 2.94
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.75 2.73
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.88 2.91
Southern California Border 2.87 2.95
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.85 2.81
Waha (West Texas) 2.80 2.79
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.91 2.86
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.91 2.88
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)