* Expectations for big storage build Thursday pressure prices * Milder late-week forecasts, record supplies also weigh * Hub discount relative to futures weakens slightly * Coming up: EIA oil inventory data, Reuters storage poll Wednesday By Joe Silha NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. spot natural gas prices traded lower on Tuesday for the fourth time in five sessions, pressured by expectations for an above average storage build on Thursday and milder Northeast and Midwest forecasts that should slow demand. Gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, fell 7 cents to $2.09 per million British thermal units, with late-morning deals weakening to 13 cents under NYMEX from a 10-cent discount on Monday. The daily Hub average is below the March monthly index of $2.42 and well below the year-ago price of $4.35 and the $3.92 mean on about the same day in 2010. In major consumer markets, next-day prices for gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 slid 11 cents to $2.25 on the mild Wednesday outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 11 cents lower at $2.07. "The weather looks mild, so there's not a lot of demand, and we've already started building storage. We need to see a decline in production or we're really going to be in trouble," a Texas-based trader said. After trading at a premium to NYMEX futures for most of the winter, record mild temperatures in March helped drive the Hub to a discount this month and pressured the benchmark price point to a 30-month low of $2.01 just two weeks ago. There are some signs that the market is tightening. Cheap gas prices have prompted more industrial use and some additional utility fuel switching from pricier coal. They have also led to a steep decline in dry gas drilling and forced some producers to cut back output at uneconomic wells. But a huge surplus in storage left after a mild winter and the onset of spring - a time when heating and cooling needs typically slow - means that the balance will likely remain loose, at least in the near term. After some cool early-week weather, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next 10 days, with daytime highs frequently topping 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius). STORAGE, A BIG PROBLEM FOR BULLS Last week's U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report showed total gas inventories climbed to 2.380 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year and more than 800 billion cubic feet, or nearly 55 percent, above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The build came about two weeks earlier than usual and it was the first time in five years that storage registered a gain for that week. The surplus is expected to grow further in Thursday's storage report. Injection estimates range from 20 bcf to 58 bcf, with most expecting a build in the mid-40s. Stocks rose an adjusted 7 bcf for the same week last year, while the five-year average for that week is an 8 bcf decline. Storage is likely to finish the month at a record high of about 2.45 tcf, more than 55 percent above normal and easily beating the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. Traders said the huge overhang could drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and then pressure prices again late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more gas into a well-supplied market. PRODUCTION STILL HIGH High gas production, primarily from shale, has put pressure on gas prices over the last year, but traders said recent steep declines in gas drilling have stirred expectations that low prices would finally force producers to slow record output. Gas prices last week again failed to react to Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th straight week to 652, its lowest level since May 2002, when 640 rigs were operating. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Despite the steady decline in gas drilling, the slowdown has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record-high levels. EIA on Thursday will also release its gross natural gas production data for January. Traders will be looking to see if "wet gas" output fell for a second month. In late February, the agency reported a slight drop for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in January and February 2011. Planned output cuts by producers could trim more than 1 bcf per day from flowing supply, but analysts and traders say the cuts are not nearly enough to significantly tighten supplies. While producers have shifted spending away from pure dry gas prospects to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays, analysts note those wells still produce plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas operations. Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year. In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, the front-month April gas futures contract, which expires on Wednesday, ended down 1.8 cents at $2.208 per mmBtu after sinking early to a new 10-year low of $2.176. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 03/27/12 03/26/12 Henry Hub 2.09 2.16 New York city gate 2.25 2.36 Chicago city gate 2.07 2.18 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.90 2.00 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.93 2.01 Southern California Border 2.36 2.44 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.02 2.08 Waha (West Texas) 1.96 2.07 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.11 2.21 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.09 2.17 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU> - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - North American Power Transmission Table ..... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ........... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI- - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting By Joe Silha)