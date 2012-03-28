* Expectations for big storage build Thurs weigh on prices
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. spot natural gas prices
traded lower again on Wednesday, their fifth loss in six days,
as milder weather forecasts and estimates for an above-average
storage build continued to pressure the market.
Gas for Thursday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, the
benchmark supply point in Louisiana, fell 4 cents to $2.05 per
million British thermal units, but early morning differentials
firmed slightly to 12 cents under NYMEX from a 13-cent discount
on Tuesday.
The daily Hub average is below the March monthly index of
$2.42 and well under the year-ago price of $4.35 and the $3.83
mean on about the same day in 2010.
In major consumer markets, next-day prices for gas on the
Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 dropped 4
cents to $2.21 on the mild Thursday outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC
was 2 cents lower at $2.05.
"Power demand during spring doesn't bottom out until May. We
need to see some early heat, particularly in the South, to kick
up (air-conditioning) demand," a Texas-based trader said.
After trading at a premium to NYMEX futures for most of the
winter, record mild temperatures in March helped drive the Hub
to a discount to NYMEX futures this month and pressured the
benchmark price point to a 30-month low of $2.01 two weeks ago.
RECORD INVENTORIES
The cash-to-futures discount, ranging between 10 and 25
cents in the last two weeks, may be encouraging storage builds
despite the fact that stocks are at record highs for this time.
Last week's Energy Information Administration report showed
that gas inventories had climbed 11 billion cubic feet to 2.38
trillion cubic feet, a record for that time of year and more
than 800 billion cubic feet, or nearly 55 percent, above the
five-year average.
That build, the first in 2012, came about two weeks earlier
than usual and marked the first time in five years that storage
gained in that week.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
EIA gas storage data on Thursday is expected to show that
stockpiles rose last week by 45 billion cubic feet, a Reuters
poll of traders and analysts showed.
Those on the high side of estimates said the discounted cash
market was likely encouraging early injections, particularly
among economic players that use high-deliverability salt dome
facilities in the producing region.
Inventories are poised to finish the month at about 2.45
tcf, more than 55 percent above normal and easily beating the
previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices
even lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then
pressure prices again late in the April-through-October
stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and
force more gas into a well-supplied market.
PRODUCTION ALSO A PROBLEM FOR BULLS
High gas production, primarily from shale, has been putting
pressure on gas prices for more than a year.
Traders will be looking for some sign that record output is
slowing when the EIA on Thursday also releases its gross natural
gas production report for January.
In late February, the agency reported a slight drop for
December, the first measurable decline since well freeze-offs
curbed output in January and February 2011.
Gas prices failed to garner support last week from Baker
Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th
straight week to 652, its lowest since May 2002, when 640 rigs
were operating.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The steady decline in gas drilling has yet to be reflected
in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near
record highs due to rising output from shale.
Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to
drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting
the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays
still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in pure dry gas output.
Most analysts expect no major slowdown in gas output until
later this year.
SIGNS OF TIGHTENING
There are some signs that the market is tightening.
Cheap gas prices have prompted more industrial use and some
additional utility fuel switching from pricier coal. They have
also led to a steep decline in dry gas drilling and forced some
producers to cut back output at uneconomic wells.
But the huge surplus in storage left after a mild winter and
the onset of spring - a time when heating and cooling needs
typically slow - means the balance will likely remain loose, at
least until weather demand picks up.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, mostly to average above
normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs at times
climbing to 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).
In late New York Mercantile Exchange trade, the expiring
front-month April gas futures contract was down 0.9 cent
at $2.199 per mmBtu after sinking early to a new 10-year low of
$2.163.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):
03/28/12 03/27/12
Henry Hub 2.05 2.09
New York city gate 2.21 2.25
Chicago city gate 2.05 2.07
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.85 1.90
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.93 1.93
Southern California Border 2.32 2.36
Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.95 2.02
Waha (West Texas) 1.91 1.96
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.08 2.11
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.05 2.09
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Editing by Dale Hudson)