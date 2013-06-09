WELLINGTON, June 10 New Zealand shares opened with a modest lift on Monday led by leading stocks, following a strong finish on Wall Street last week and gains for commodities. Investors were lifted by data showing a reasonably healthy U.S. labour market report for May, which was seen calming thoughts of the Federal Reserve starting to ease back soon on its stimulus measures, although the data pointed to a reduction at some stage this year. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.5 percent higher to 4,462.20 in early trading, with the impetus coming from top stock Fletcher Building Ltd up 0.7 percent, and a 2.2 percent rise in the number two stock Telecom Corp Ltd . There were also solid gains for telecom's network company Chorus Ltd and Contact Energy Ltd. Overall rising stocks outnumbered the falls by a margin of two-to-one. Activity was likely to be thinned by neighbouring Australia being on holiday. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed on Friday down 0.9 percent or 43.5 points to 4,737.7, the lowest since Jan. 16. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford)