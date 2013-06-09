WELLINGTON, June 10 New Zealand shares opened
with a modest lift on Monday led by leading stocks, following a
strong finish on Wall Street last week and gains for
commodities.
Investors were lifted by data showing a reasonably healthy
U.S. labour market report for May, which was seen calming
thoughts of the Federal Reserve starting to ease back soon on
its stimulus measures, although the data pointed to a reduction
at some stage this year.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.5 percent
higher to 4,462.20 in early trading, with the impetus coming
from top stock Fletcher Building Ltd up 0.7 percent,
and a 2.2 percent rise in the number two stock Telecom Corp Ltd
.
There were also solid gains for telecom's network company
Chorus Ltd and Contact Energy Ltd. Overall
rising stocks outnumbered the falls by a margin of two-to-one.
Activity was likely to be thinned by neighbouring Australia
being on holiday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed on Friday down 0.9
percent or 43.5 points to 4,737.7, the lowest since Jan. 16.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford)