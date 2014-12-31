MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose on Wednesday, ending a record-setting year with hopes that the momentum would sustain in 2015 should the government announce additional economic reforms and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) start cutting interest rates.

The broader Nifty gained 31.4 percent in 2014, posting its best gain since 2009 in a year marked by a series of record highs. In dollar terms, the index was the second best performer in Asia after Shanghai, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.35 percent higher at 27,499.42. It gained 29.9 percent this year and fell 4.16 percent in December.

The Nifty added 0.42 percent at 8,282.70, but fell 3.6 percent this month.

