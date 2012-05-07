A man looks at an electronic board displaying share prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/fILES

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average slid nearly 3 percent to its lowest close in three months on Monday after elections in Europe stoked worries about efforts to resolve the euro zone debt crisis and U.S. jobs data disappointed.

The 2.8 percent drop in the Nikkei marked the index's biggest fall since November 10, with a resurgent yen pummelling exporters such as Honda Motor and financial shares skidding as investors cut exposure to risky assets.

Some investors had expected the Nikkei to rise back to the 10,000 level by as soon as mid-May, but those hopes now appeared dashed amid Europe's ongoing woes as well as concerns about slowing Chinese and U.S. demand.

"The fear now is that the Nikkei will fall below 9,000," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities. "The majority of earnings released so far have beaten forecasts but at the moment that doesn't really matter to the market."

The benchmark Nikkei average closed down 261 points at 9,119.14. That was just below its 26-week moving average of 9,119.83, though it held above its 200-day moving average near 9,066.

The broader Topix lost 2.6 percent to 772.06.

In European elections on Sunday, French voters ousted President Nicolas Sarkozy, a key architect of bailouts for indebted countries, while voters in Greece turned on their ruling parties, putting that country's future in the euro zone at risk.

Adding to the political uncertainty in Europe, U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April, spurring concerns the world's largest economy is losing momentum.

"There's been a litany of bad news and it's going to be hard to dispel the pessimistic mood. The market needs an incentive to lift again and that will take time," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst of research at Securities Japan.

EXPORTERS, FINANCIALS

Concerns of slowing U.S. growth triggered yen buying, pushing the dollar below 80 yen and roughing up shares of exporters. Honda fell 5.6 percent, Toyota Motor lost 3 percent and Sony Corp plunged 4.5 percent.

Among financials, Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment bank, lost 7.4 percent and insurer Tokio Marine Holdings dropped 4.2 percent.

Mobile social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd both plunged more than 20 percent after a media report that Japan's consumer agency may clamp down on online games that have gambling aspects.

But some companies that reported good earnings bucked the downdraft.

Foster Electric Co Ltd, which supplies earphones for Apple Inc's iPhones, rose 9.2 percent after the company predicted its operating profit would more than double in the current year.

Aiful Corp added 4.7 percent after the consumer lender forecast a net profit of 17 billion yen for the year ended March 31, swinging from a loss the previous year.

And despite the uncertainty in Europe, some analysts stayed upbeat.

Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist at Jefferies, said the sell-off in Japanese stocks could offer buying opportunities for long-term investors if a Greek coalition can be formed in the next few days.

"From a valuation perspective, yes. There is also potential for Japanese companies to ramp up production ahead of summer peak demand period now that Japan's nuclear reactors are all down," she said.

Trading volume on the main board was moderate, with 1.8 billion shares changing hands. The Topix index has fallen 9.6 percent in the second quarter, after rallying more than 17 percent in January-March to log its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.

(Editing by Chris Gallagher)