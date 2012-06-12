* Oil prices drop back below $100/barrel
* Milder but wet weather expected for Nordic region
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, June 12 Nordic forward power prices fell
on Tuesday on a milder weather forecast and falling global
energy markets, traders said.
The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery was trading at 27.20 euros per MWh at 1030 CET (0830
GMT), down 35 euro cents from Monday's close.
"I think the market is a little bit down mostly due to the
milder weather forecast, as well as falling oil and CO2 prices,"
a Sweden-based trader said.
The next days were expected to be partly wet and cool in
Northern Europe, but milder weather was expected ahead.
The Nordic region relies to over 50 percent on hydro power
generation so wet weather increases available capacity while
mild weather caps demand and further increases capacity through
snow melt in the mountains.
Further out on the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload
delivery in 2013 were trading at 36.15 euros per MWh,
down 20 euro cents from the previous day.
Front-month Brent crude prices dropped back below
$100 a barrel and were trading around $97.45 at 1100 CET on
growing concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would worsen and
threaten oil demand.
SYSTEM PRICE
The Nordic system price for Wednesday was expected to come
at 26.9 euros per MWh, analysts at Point Carbon said.
"Hydro inflow is on the rise, especially in southern Norway
while the possibility of more export to Germany is giving some
support to prices."
OUTAGES
The 350-megawatt Estlink cable between Finland and Estonia
will be out of operation from 0500 CET (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
due to annual maintenance until 2100 CET (1900 GMT) on Thursday.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein
and Jason Neely)