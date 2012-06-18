* Nordic system price for Tuesday seen at 25.6 euros/MWh

* Markets' reaction mixed on Greek elections

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 18 Nordic forward power prices on Monday morning fell on a forecast for wet weather and were unmoved by the outcome of a Greek election, traders said.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading 55 euro cents lower at 26.90 euros ($33.96)per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1015 CET (0815 GMT), compared to Friday's close.

"Both month-ahead and quarter-ahead contracts have been falling on constantly wet weather forecast. We can't see the high pressure building up," a Sweden-based trader said.

"But the market is very thin, it's already the summer holiday," he added.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for over 50 percent its of electricity generation, and drier weather means decreased inflows into reservoirs, a bullish factor.

Further down on the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were also down by 30 cents at 36.40 euros per MWh at 1015 CET (0815 GMT), compared to Friday's close.

Brent crude prices, which usually impact long-term power contracts, initially rose $1 to $98.94 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, but fell to $97.48 a barrel at 1030 CET as relief over the outcome of Greece's election faded.

"The bond prices were (a sign of) short-term joy in the market but they are falling again for Spain and Italy," the trader said.

Financial markets had opened higher after Greece's pro-bailout parties won a slim majority in weekend elections but the relief proved fleeting, with the euro also falling back against the dollar.

SYSTEM PRICE

Oslo-based Point Carbon, a market analysis company owned by Thomson Reuters, said it expected the Nordic system price for Tuesday to rise to 25.6 euros per MWh from 25.3 euros on Monday.

"The main price driver tomorrow is going to be increased exports to Germany. More wind and increased inflow could dampen the price move, but we have a bullish view on the spot," an analyst at Point Carbon said.

"We can expect 2,500 MW of spare export capacity during most of the day, which could lead to more exports from Denmark and southern Sweden," he added.

The wind power output in Sweden and Denmark was expected to increase by 220 MW on Tuesday from 1,300 MW on Monday.

Point Carbon's estimated hydro inflows rising by 0.7 TWh by Tuesday from 1,4 TWh on Monday.

OUTAGES

Finland continuing to wind down for midsummer celebration and another 400 MW of consumption at its paper mills should be out by the end of Tuesday, Live Power Intelligence said.

A test at Sweden's 1,400 MW nuclear reactor Oskarshamn-3 previously planned for Monday was postponed due to the power grid operator, and new dates yet.

Last Thursday, the plant's output dropped more than expected to 160 MW during a planned test, but was back to normal on Friday. ($1 = 0.7921 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Jason Neely)