* Quarter-ahead prices rebound on market correction
* Nuclear outage expected to push up system price
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, June 19 Nordic benchmark forward power
prices rebounded slightly on Tuesday morning after falling to
five-year lows the previous day but there no indicators that
prices would substantially rebound, traders said.
The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery was trading at 26.40 euros ($33.15) per megawatt-hour
(MWh) at 1030 CET (0830 GMT), up 15 cents from Monday, when it
hit the lowest levels since June 2007.
"It seems that the market has fallen a bit too much on
Monday, and there is some correction going on," a Sweden-based
power trader said.
"However, both the hydro balance and the situation in Europe
are bearish factors, and the contract may fall further after a
slight correction," he added.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and an increase in hydro
reserves puts pressure on prices.
Further down on the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload
delivery in 2013 were flat at 36.20 euros per MWh on
Tuesday morning.
The markets have been nervously watching whether Greek
political leaders could form a new government, which would stick
to the bailout deal and keep the country within the euro
zone..
Brent crude futures hit a fresh near 17-month low at
$94.44 a barrel on Tuesday on slack demand due to fears about
the slowing euro zone economy.
SYSTEM PRICE
Oslo-based Point Carbon, a market analysis company of
Thomson Reuters, said it expected the Nordic system price for
Wednesday to rise to 27.2 euros per MWh from 26.0 euros on
Tuesday.
"The main price driver tomorrow is going to be the change in
nuclear production in the spot bids," an analyst at Point Carbon
said.
Sweden's 865-megawatt Ringhals-2 nuclear reactor was shut
down on Monday afternoon due to oil leakage from a transformer,
and it was unclear when it can restart.
"Changes in flow to Germany is also a bullish factor
tomorrow, since low solar is lifting the peak price," the
analyst added.
($1 = 0.7949 euros)
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)