* Year-ahead prices test 2009 lows as oil falls

* Spot prices expected to drop on Midsummer

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 21 Nordic benchmark power prices continued to fall on Thursday along with continental power prices and fuels, with no support from weather forecast, traders said.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 25.60 euros ($32.52) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0930 CET (0730 GMT), down 25 cents from Wednesday's close.

"There is not enough support from the weather forecast, we still have a wet weather pattern," a Norway-based trader said.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation. Rainfall increases hydro reserves and puts pressure on prices.

The quarter-ahead contract broke through a five-year low of 26.20 euros on Monday, and is less than 3 euros above the historical lows.

Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 fell by 25 cents from Wednesday to 36.10 cents, testing the lowest levels since December 2009.

"Year-ahead prices were falling along German power prices and fuels," the trader said.

Brent crude fell over $1 to $91.62 per barrel on Thursday, the lowest in 18 months, after the Federal Reserve's stimulus extension disappointed investor hopes for more aggressive steps.

SYSTEM PRICE

Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said it expected the Nordic system price to fall to 21.9 euros per MWh for Friday from 24.4 euros on Thursday, due to lower consumption.

The total power consumption was expected to fall by about 3,040 MW in Norway, Sweden and Finland Midsummer eve on Friday, analysts at Point Carbon said.

"This seems likely since the last year's consumption decrease on Midsummer eve has varied from down 2900 MW to 3400 MW."

Also, wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is expected to increase by 1,100 MW to 2,250 MW on Friday, another bearish factor.

Swedish 996 MW Forsmark-2 nuclear reactor was back in operation and producing at 480 MW at 0600 CET (0400 GMT). ($1 = 0.7873 euros) (Editing by Keiron Henderson)