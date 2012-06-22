* Forward prices up on drier weather outlook * System price for Saturday seen at 20.9 euros/MWh By Nerijus Adomaitis OSLO, June 22 Nordic benchmark power prices rose on Friday on the prospect of drier and warmer weather after weeks of wet. The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 26.53 euros ($33.44) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0930 (0730 GMT), 28 cents higher from Thursday's close. The month ahead contract rose by 50 cents to 23 euros per MWh. "We are finally seeing some drier and warmer weather arriving after weeks of a wet period, and that moves prices up," an analyst at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters said. "But the weather situation remains very unstable," he added. Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute said low-dominated and wet weather will continue, but it will probably be somewhat drier in general in upcoming 6-10 days. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather pushes up prices. SYSTEM PRICE Point Carbon said it expected the Nordic system price to fall to 20.9 euros per MWh for Saturday and 19.3 euros for Sunday from 22.3 euros on Friday. "There will be further reduction in consumption on Saturday and slightly higher wind power output," an analyst at Point Carbon said. The system price was to come at 24.3 euros on Monday as consumption was expected to rebound by about 2,700 megawatt (MW) compared to Friday, he added. OUTAGES Swedish 590 MW nuclear reactor Oskarshamn-2 will be shut for annual maintenance from Sunday till July 18, while the other Swedish reactor, 850 MW Ringhals-1, was to be back on Monday. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Editing by William Hardy)