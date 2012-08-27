* Day-ahead price for Tuesday expected at 33.9 euros/MWh * Wetter weather forecast drives front-quarter down OSLO, Aug 27 Nordic front power prices fell on Monday as the latest weather forecast showed more rain in the hydro-dependent region, and after coal prices eased last week, traders said. The forth-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery fell by 65 cents to 39.15 euros ($49.00) per megawatt-hour (MWh) by 1000 GMT from Friday's close. "The market is falling on wetter weather forecast as hydro reservoirs are close to full, and we don't see a stable dry weather period ahead," a Sweden-based trader said. "The fourth-quarter contract is trading at around the marginal cost of coal power production, and I don't see how it could be lifted up," he added. API2 coal swaps for shipping coal in the fourth quarter closed at $93.85 a tonne on Friday from $94.25 the previous day. The latest weather forecast on Monday showed wetter weather during the next 10-15 days. "Northern Europe is getting quite wet weather this week, but the next week is expected to be warmer and drier," said Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon. The Nordic region relies for over 50 percent on hydro power generation so changes in rainfall levels have big price impacts. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 fell 30 euro cents to 39.20 euros. SPOT PRICE The Nordic average day-ahead price for Tuesday was expected to rise to 33.9 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh), up from 32.2 euros for Monday due to lower wind and nuclear output, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was forecast to fall by 660 MW to 1,410 MW on Tuesday, while output from Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactor could be reduced to 400 MW on Tuesday, analysts added. Some traders said the spot price could not continue to rise. "We have more water in the system than the last year, and it would be very difficult to lift the spot more," one trader said. "Hydro power producers would not be able to hold for long." Total water reservoir in the Nordic countries were expected to be almost 90 percent by the end of this week, Point Carbon said. ($1 = 0.7989 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)