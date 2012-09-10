* More export capacities to Netherlands, Poland
* Front-year slips on falling carbon prices
OSLO, Sept 10 Nordic spot electricity prices
rose on Monday, exceeding market expectations, due to higher
export capacities, analysts said.
The Nordic average day-ahead power price for
Tuesday delivery rose by a euro to 23.9 euros a megawatt-hour
(MWh) from 22.9 euros on Monday.
The day-ahead contract was the last quoted in a bid-ask
spread of 22.75 euros and 23.45 euros.
"The spot was quite a surprise on the upside. It showed
hydro producers were able to lift prices due to increase in
export capacity," said Lars Stormo, an analyst at Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon.
He had expected the spot to fall to 21.9 euros a MWh, citing
a forecast for combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden
forecasted to rise by 790 MW to 2,530 MW on Tuesday.
A 700 MW power cable from Norway to Netherlands and a 600 MW
cable from Sweden to Poland were expected to be back in
operation after maintenance on Tuesday.
Nordic spot prices rebounded on Sunday after dropping to a
month-low of 17.96 euros a MWh on Saturday as rainy weather kept
water reservoir levels above normal.
FORWARD PRICES
The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload
(24 hours) delivery was traded at 37.60 euros a MWh by 1145 GMT,
up by 40 cents, but down from intraday high of 37.95 euros.
"The contract jumped on drier weather forecast and higher
oil prices in early morning, but retreated back as the later
forecast showed more rain to come," the analyst said.
The Nordic region relies on hydroelectricity for over 50
percent of its power generation, so changes in precipitation is
an important factor for price setting.
At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery next year fell by 15 cents to
38.25 euros a MWh as European carbon slipped.
European carbon prices, part of coal power
production costs, dropped by more than 3 percent to 8.1 euros by
1145 GMT.
Austria said it would sell almost 400,000 EU carbon permits
on the Climex exchange on October 15.
Brent crude oil climbed towards $115 per barrel on Monday,
buoyed by expectations of economic stimulus measures from the
United States, despite worse-than-expected Chinese trade
data.
NUCLEAR OUTAGES
Sweden's 940 MW Ringhals-4 reactor's startup scheduled for
September 14 will be delayed for a week due to extended testing
of a modified reactor's system, its operator said on Monday.
There were 2,045 MW or 16.9 percent of total installed
nuclear power capacity offline in the Nordics, data from the
Nordic power exchange showed.
Nuclear generates about 12 percent of total electricity in
the Nordic power market.
Sweden's 984 MW Forsmark-1 nuclear reactor was back in
operation on Monday after output dropped due to a steam leak at
one of its turbines last week.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)