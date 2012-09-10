* More export capacities to Netherlands, Poland * Front-year slips on falling carbon prices OSLO, Sept 10 Nordic spot electricity prices rose on Monday, exceeding market expectations, due to higher export capacities, analysts said. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Tuesday delivery rose by a euro to 23.9 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) from 22.9 euros on Monday. The day-ahead contract was the last quoted in a bid-ask spread of 22.75 euros and 23.45 euros. "The spot was quite a surprise on the upside. It showed hydro producers were able to lift prices due to increase in export capacity," said Lars Stormo, an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon. He had expected the spot to fall to 21.9 euros a MWh, citing a forecast for combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden forecasted to rise by 790 MW to 2,530 MW on Tuesday. A 700 MW power cable from Norway to Netherlands and a 600 MW cable from Sweden to Poland were expected to be back in operation after maintenance on Tuesday. Nordic spot prices rebounded on Sunday after dropping to a month-low of 17.96 euros a MWh on Saturday as rainy weather kept water reservoir levels above normal. FORWARD PRICES The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was traded at 37.60 euros a MWh by 1145 GMT, up by 40 cents, but down from intraday high of 37.95 euros. "The contract jumped on drier weather forecast and higher oil prices in early morning, but retreated back as the later forecast showed more rain to come," the analyst said. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectricity for over 50 percent of its power generation, so changes in precipitation is an important factor for price setting. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year fell by 15 cents to 38.25 euros a MWh as European carbon slipped. European carbon prices, part of coal power production costs, dropped by more than 3 percent to 8.1 euros by 1145 GMT. Austria said it would sell almost 400,000 EU carbon permits on the Climex exchange on October 15. Brent crude oil climbed towards $115 per barrel on Monday, buoyed by expectations of economic stimulus measures from the United States, despite worse-than-expected Chinese trade data. NUCLEAR OUTAGES Sweden's 940 MW Ringhals-4 reactor's startup scheduled for September 14 will be delayed for a week due to extended testing of a modified reactor's system, its operator said on Monday. There were 2,045 MW or 16.9 percent of total installed nuclear power capacity offline in the Nordics, data from the Nordic power exchange showed. Nuclear generates about 12 percent of total electricity in the Nordic power market. Sweden's 984 MW Forsmark-1 nuclear reactor was back in operation on Monday after output dropped due to a steam leak at one of its turbines last week. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)