* Spot price for Wed seen up to 25.7 euros/MWh
* Temperature to drop by 3 degrees Celsius
OSLO, Sept 11 Nordic spot electricity prices
were expected to rise on Tuesday on rising consumption due to
falling temperatures, analysts said.
The Nordic average day-ahead power price for
Wednesday delivery was seen up to 25.7 euros a megawatt-hour
(MWh) from 23.9 euros a day earlier, analysts at Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon said.
"The warm spell is ending abruptly tomorrow, and the average
Nordic temperature is down by 3.2 degrees Celsius... A natural
reaction to this is 700 MW higher load," Point Carbon said.
Another bullish factor was an expected drop of combined wind
power output in Denmark and Sweden by an hourly average of 1,160
MW to 1,490 MW on Wednesday.
The gain in prices could be partly offset by rising hydro
inflows as water reservoirs of Nordic hydro power producers are
already filled up close to 90 percent, analysts added.
FORWARD PRICES
The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload
(24 hours) delivery fell by 65 cents to 36.70 euros a MWh by
0800 GMT on a wetter weather forecast.
"The market is falling due to wetter weather forecasts and
week carbon prices," a Sweden-based trader said.
European carbon prices, part of coal power
production costs, dropped below 8 euros a tonne on Tuesday.
The precipitation levels for the next 10 days were expected
to be 6 terrawatt-hours (TWh) above normal, the latest outlook
from the European centre for medium-range forecasts showed.
The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for over 50
percent of its power generation, so changes in precipitation are
important factors for price setting.
At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery next year fell by 25 cents to
37.70 euros a MWh as prices of crude oil slipped.
Brent crude futures fell for the first time in four
sessions on Tuesday as investors took profits, though they
remained above $114 a barrel.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)