* Swedish Ringhals-2 reactor to start maintenance * Front-quarter power continue to fall on wet weather OSLO, Sept 14 Nordic spot electricity prices were expected to fall below 20 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) for the weekend on rising hydro supply and lower consumption, analysts said. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Saturday delivery is expected to fall to 18.9 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) and to 18.4 euros for Sunday, from 20.6 euros on Friday, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. The market was more bearish. The day-ahead contract was quoted on the financial market in a bid-ask spread of 17.00 euros and 18.75 euros. "Rising hydro inflows and lower consumption is expected to drive prices down, offset by lower wind and nuclear power output and higher exports to Germany," a Point Carbon analyst said. Hydro inflows into rivers and water reservoirs are expected to rise by 6,090 MW, while consumption was to fall by 3,250 MW due to the weekend effect. On the bearish side, combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is expected to fall by an hourly average of 1,780 MW to 2,460 MW on Saturday, while export capacity from Denmark to Germany was to 800 MW from 150 MW. Also, Sweden's 866 MW Ringhals-2 nuclear reactor is start six-week maintenance on Saturday. The reactor's maintenance is scheduled to last longer than initially planned due to additional inspection of its pressure vessel to check for a similar problems as at a Belgium reactor. Last month, Belgium halted the 1,006 megawatt Doel 3 reactor near Antwerp after the discovery of suspected cracks in the pressure vessel. Both pressure vessels were manufactured by now defunct Dutch company Rotterdamsche Droogdok Maatschappij, which also constructed parts for nuclear plants throughout Europe and in the Americas. Nordic spot price for Monday was expected to rise 23.6 euros a MWh, analysts at Point Carbon said. FORWARD PRICES Nordic forward power prices continue to tumble on Friday morning on wet weather forecasts. The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery fell by 35 cents to 36.30 euros a MWh by 0800 GMT. But traders said the contract price was approaching its floor. "I think, the contract could fall about a euro, but no more. I don't think we can get lower than 35.50 euros a MWh," a Sweden-based trader said. The precipitation levels for the next 10 days were expected to be 4 terawatt-hours (TWh) above normal, the latest outlook from the European centre for medium-range forecasts showed. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more than 50 percent of its power generation. More rain boosts hydro power capacity, pushing down prices. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year was down by 15 cents to 37.50 euros a MWh. Both coal and carbon prices were steady on Friday morning, but the marginal costs of coal power generation were falling due to weakening dollar against euro, traders said. The dollar, which is used to price coal, fell on the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive new stimulus plan for the U.S. economy. The Fed's quantitative easing plan equates to printing money and diluting the value of the currency. The dollar's broad decline left the euro at a four-month high above $1.30. API2 coal swaps for 2013 were steady at $99 a tonne, while European carbon prices were steady at 7.76 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)