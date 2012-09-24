* Tuesday spot prices seen up to 27.8 euros/MWh
* Forward prices fall on wetter weather, coal
OSLO, Sept 24 Nordic spot electricity prices are
likely to firm between Monday and Tuesday on higher exports
although price rises may be hampered by marginally higher wind
output, analysts said.
The Nordic average day-ahead power price for
Tuesday delivery is expected to rise to 27.8 euros per
megawatt-hour (MWh), up from 26.6 euros on Monday, according to
analysts at Point Carbon.
"We expect to see exports from the Nordic power market to
Germany and the Netherlands during night hours," a Point Carbon
analyst said, adding that he expected German base spot power to
rise to 45 euros a MWh on Tuesday, up from 39.4 euros on Monday.
But analysts said the Nordic spot price rise would be partly
offset by higher nuclear power output and higher wind power
capacity in Denmark and Sweden, where combined wind generation
was seen to rise by 230 MW on Tuesday from Monday.
Finland's utility Fortum was expected to restart
its 496 MW Loviisa-1 nuclear reactor at noon after delays due to
problems with an automation system.
Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3 reactor was back in full
operation after an unplanned partial outage during testing on
Saturday.
FORWARD PRICES
Further down the curve, prices fell on wetter weather
forecasts and weaker fuel markets.
The Nordic power contract for baseload (24 hours) power
delivery in the next quarter was trading down 50 cents
at 36.15 euros per MWh at 0900 GMT on Monday.
"This week starts with a breakout to the downside because
we've got almost three terawatt-hours more in precipitation this
week than we've seen on Friday," a Swedish-based trader said.
"I don't see any bullish factors. I'm a little bit surprised
that the market is not falling more."
The Nordic market region relies more than 50 percent on
hydro power generation so more rain increases the available
power capacity and pulls down prices.
Nordic baseload power prices for delivery in 2013
were trading at 36.55 euros per MWh, 30 cents below Friday's
close.
Front-month Brent crude futures fell $2 a barrel to
a low of $109.42, dragged down by a firm dollar and worries over
weak global economic growth after disappointing German data,
before recovering slightly to trade around $109.65 by 0853
GMT.
German business sentiment dropped for the fifth successive
month in September, Munich-based think-tank Ifo said on Monday,
a sign that companies are being hit by the euro zone debt crisis
which is squeezing demand and investment.
In the coal markets, API2 2013 futures contract
fell by $1.15 to $97.25 a tonne.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein
and Catherine Evans)