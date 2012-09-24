* Tuesday spot prices seen up to 27.8 euros/MWh * Forward prices fall on wetter weather, coal OSLO, Sept 24 Nordic spot electricity prices are likely to firm between Monday and Tuesday on higher exports although price rises may be hampered by marginally higher wind output, analysts said. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Tuesday delivery is expected to rise to 27.8 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), up from 26.6 euros on Monday, according to analysts at Point Carbon. "We expect to see exports from the Nordic power market to Germany and the Netherlands during night hours," a Point Carbon analyst said, adding that he expected German base spot power to rise to 45 euros a MWh on Tuesday, up from 39.4 euros on Monday. But analysts said the Nordic spot price rise would be partly offset by higher nuclear power output and higher wind power capacity in Denmark and Sweden, where combined wind generation was seen to rise by 230 MW on Tuesday from Monday. Finland's utility Fortum was expected to restart its 496 MW Loviisa-1 nuclear reactor at noon after delays due to problems with an automation system. Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3 reactor was back in full operation after an unplanned partial outage during testing on Saturday. FORWARD PRICES Further down the curve, prices fell on wetter weather forecasts and weaker fuel markets. The Nordic power contract for baseload (24 hours) power delivery in the next quarter was trading down 50 cents at 36.15 euros per MWh at 0900 GMT on Monday. "This week starts with a breakout to the downside because we've got almost three terawatt-hours more in precipitation this week than we've seen on Friday," a Swedish-based trader said. "I don't see any bullish factors. I'm a little bit surprised that the market is not falling more." The Nordic market region relies more than 50 percent on hydro power generation so more rain increases the available power capacity and pulls down prices. Nordic baseload power prices for delivery in 2013 were trading at 36.55 euros per MWh, 30 cents below Friday's close. Front-month Brent crude futures fell $2 a barrel to a low of $109.42, dragged down by a firm dollar and worries over weak global economic growth after disappointing German data, before recovering slightly to trade around $109.65 by 0853 GMT. German business sentiment dropped for the fifth successive month in September, Munich-based think-tank Ifo said on Monday, a sign that companies are being hit by the euro zone debt crisis which is squeezing demand and investment. In the coal markets, API2 2013 futures contract fell by $1.15 to $97.25 a tonne. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Catherine Evans)