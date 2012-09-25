* Wednesday spot prices seen up to 29.5 euros/MWh * Front-quarter contract breaks below 36 euros/MWh OSLO, Sept 25 Nordic spot electricity prices are likely to firm between Tuesday and Wednesday on lower wind output even though the milder weather was expected to dent consumption. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Wednesday delivery is expected to rise to 29.5 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), up from 28 euros on Tuesday, analysts at Point Carbon said. "We have two strong bullish factors this morning with average 1,200 MW lower wind power output and 760 MW up-regulation," a Point Carbon analyst said. Power producers in the Nordic market had to purchase 760 MW power to cover their obligations after the system price was settled for Tuesday, indicating less-than-expected hydro inflows, he added. Combined wind power generation in Denmark and Sweden was forecasted to drop by hourly average of 900-1,400 MW on Wednesday from Tuesday. The price rise is to be partly offset by consumption seen falling by 200 MW on Wednesday from Tuesday as temperatures rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius, analysts said. Volatile wind power output is having an increased impact on the Nordic system price as more capacities are added. The share of Denmark's total domestic power supply from renewable sources, mainly wind, exceeded 40 percent for the first time last year, the Danish Energy Agency said on Monday. Denmark, already a leader in wind energy, aims to boost the share of its power supply from wind to 50 percent by 2020. FORWARD PRICES Further down the curve, the contract for baseload (24 hours) power delivery in the next quarter broke below 36 euros a MWh, the lowest level since mid-July. It was trading down 20 cents at 35.95 euros per MWh at 0900 GMT on Tuesday, but was up to 36.00 euros by 0930 GMT. "The weather is still depressingly bearish, and coal prices are down," a Norway-based trader said. The Nordic market region relies more than 50 percent on hydro power generation so more rain increases the available power capacity and pulls down prices. Nordic baseload power prices for delivery in 2013 were trading at 36.35 euros per MWh, 15 cents below Monday's close. German power market saw contract for baseload next year, Cal '13, fall to 47.40 euros a MWh, near where it last traded in mid-June. If it falls below this level, it will be at its lowest since late 2010. Traders said sentiment had been hit by a realisation that German industry will not be able to keep shrugging off the euro zone crisis, which is affecting demand. Front-month Brent crude futures hovered around $110 a barrel on Tuesday as concerns about weak demand in a still-fragile global economy offset escalating tensions surrounding Iran. In the coal markets, API2 2013 futures contract fell by 40 cents to $96.60 a tonne by 0930 GMT. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)