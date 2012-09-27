* Nordic spot price for Friday seen at 33.8 euros/MWh * More export capacity to Germany, Poland OSLO, Sept 27 Nordic spot electricity prices were expected to inch up on Thursday on higher export capacity, partly offset by lower consumption and increased nuclear output, analysts said. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Friday's delivery is expected to settle at 33.8 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) from 33.5 euros on Thursday, analysts at Point Carbon said. "We expect the spot to go marginally up," the analyst said. "Expected lower consumption and restart of Ringhals-4 nuclear reactor is more or less to be outweighed by higher export capacity to Germany and reduced output from Ringhals-1 reactor," he added. The market was slightly more bearish, and the day-ahead contract was trading at 33.50 euros a MWh. The 600 MW Baltic Cable between Sweden and German is to return from maintenance on Thursday evening, and the link of the same capacity to Poland is expected to be back late Friday. On the bearish side, consumption is expected to fall by 330 MW on Friday, while combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was to gain by an hourly average of 310 MW, analysts said. Also, Sweden's 940 MW Ringhals-4 nuclear reactor was expected to restart on Thursday evening, boosting the supply. Sweden's 865 MW Ringhals-1 nuclear reactor reduced its output to 440 MW to remove seaweed in its cooler, but was expected to ramp up production on Friday, its operator said. FORWARD PRICES The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery fell by 25 cents to 36.95 euros a MWh by 0900 GMT. "The weather forecast was pretty wet this morning," a Sweden-based trader said. "If we get spot lower than expected, then the front-quarter would fall more," he added. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more than 50 percent of its power generation. More rain boosts hydro power capacity, pushing down prices. The precipitation levels for the next 15 days were expected to be 3.7 terawatt-hours (TWh) above normal, the latest outlook from the European centre for medium-range forecasts showed. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year was almost unchanged at 36.95 euros a MWh from Wednesday's close. European carbon prices were also steady at around 7.55 euros a tonne, while in coal markets API2 2013 futures contract was up by 50 cents to $97.50 a tonne by 0930 GMT. "Coal prices have kept the front-year contract from falling," one trader said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)