* Spot price for Saturday seen at 28.2 euros/MWh * Nuclear production seen to rise over the weekend OSLO, Sept 28 Nordic spot power electricity prices were expected to fall over the weekend due to lower consumption and higher wind output, while there was uncertainty about nuclear power production, analysts said. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Saturday's delivery is expected to settle at 28.2 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh), and at 26.9 euros for Sunday, analysts at Point Carbon said. The market was more bullish with the day-ahead contract quoted on the financial market in a bid-ask range of 29 euros and 30 euros a MWh by 0930 GMT. "The spot is expected to fall on the weekend due to lower consumption and higher wind power, but situation with nuclear power output is adding uncertainty," a Point Carbon analyst said. The consumption is expected to fall by 3,340 MW on Saturday and 3,770 MW on Sunday, while wind power output is seen gaining by an hourly average of 990 MW and 850 MW respectively. Point Carbon analysts said they expected the spot to firm to 30.5 euros on Monday on higher consumption and higher export capacities, but that it would come below 31.7 euros for Friday. Nuclear power production was expected to increase from Friday to Monday, but the uncertainty was high due recent delays in starting reactors. The restart of Sweden's 940 MW Ringhals-4 reactor planned for Thursday evening was delayed for an uknown duration due to problems with feedwater valves. The biggest nuclear reactor in the Nordic countries, Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-1, was scheduled to be back in operation on Saturday, and Finland's 496 MW Loviisa-1 on Friday evening. FORWARD PRICES The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery firmed by 70 cents to 37.50 euros a MWh by 0930 GMT on drier weather forecast. Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, said a high pressure area was developing over central Europe quicker than expected and could extend further to the north leading to less wet weather in Scandinavia. The latest 15-day weather forecast showed drier weather than expected on Thursday, while total precipitation levels for the period were still 2.4 terawatt-hours above normal. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more than 50 percent of its power generation. More rain boosts hydro power capacity, pushing down prices. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year gained by 45 cents to 37.55 euros a MWh from Thursday's close on stronger fuel and carbon prices. European carbon prices rose over 8 euros a tonne, while in coal markets API2 2013 futures contract was up by 25 cents to $97.85 a tonne by 0945 GMT. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)