* Weekend spot price seen falling to around 32 euros/MWh
* Front-quarter inches up on slightly drier weather fcast
OSLO, Oct 12 Stronger winds and lower
consumption will drag down Nordic spot power prices for the
weekend, analysts at Point Carbon said on Friday.
The Nordic average day-ahead power price for
Saturday delivery was expected to ease to 32.5 euros per MWh and
to 32.4 euros on Sunday, compared with 36.6 euros on Friday.
"Wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is forecasted to
rise by hourly average of 580 MW on Saturday, while the load is
to fall by 2,970 MW," a Point Carbon analyst said.
Finnish 496-megawatt Loviisa-2 nuclear power plant was
expected to be back after maintenance on Saturday, boosting the
supply, he added.
The spot price is seen recovering to 36.3 euros a MWh on
Monday on higher consumption, and likely increase in exports to
Germany, Point Carbon said.
FORWARD PRICES
Nordic forward prices recovered slightly on Friday morning
after falling for the previous two sessions, but the liquidity
was low.
The contract for baseload (24 hours) power delivery in the
first quarter rose by 35 cents to 41.70 euros per MWh
by 0845 GMT, compared with Thursday's close.
The latest weather forecasts for the next 15 days confirmed
the precipitation levels to be slightly drier, but close to
normal.
"Marginal cost of coal power production have been falling,
so the only bullish factor is slightly drier weather forecast,
but the volumes traded a low," a Norway-based utility trader
said.
The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more
than 50 percent of its power generation, and change in
precipitation is an important factor in setting prices.
The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year
gained by 15 cents to 37.80 euros per MWh, and the
turnover was only 8 MW.
Coal API2 2013 futures fell below $96 a tonne,
while European carbon prices were unchanged 7.81 euros
a tonne.
Brent crude slipped below $115 a barrel by 0845 GMT
after the International Energy Agency said the world could see a
gradual easing of oil prices over the next five years.
Sluggish global economic growth, increasing energy
efficiency and production boost in Iraq and north
America.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)