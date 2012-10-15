* Tues spot price seen down to 35.1 euros/MWh
* Forwards fall on weather, weaker German market
OSLO, Oct 15 Nordic spot prices were likely to
ease on increased wind power output and falling demand in
Germany, analysts at Point Carbon said on Monday.
The Nordic average day-ahead power price for
Tuesday delivery was expected to ease to 35.1 euros per
megawatt-hour (MWh) from 36.96 euros on Monday.
"Wind power in Denmark and Sweden is forecasted to increase
by hourly average of 560 MW on Tuesday, while we expect lower
German prices to reduce exports to the continent," a Point
Carbon analyst said.
On top of that, the weather forecasts have turned to be much
wetter than expected before the weekend, putting pressure on
hydro producers to lower prices, he added.
Swedish 996 MW Forsmark-2 nuclear reactor was back on the
grid on Monday after making technical adjustments to boost its
capacity to some 1,200 MW.
"The anticipation for the spot price is that it will come
down for the rest of the week," one trader said.
FORWARD PRICES
Nordic forward power prices fell on a wetter weather
forecast, bearish sentiment in the German market and lower fuel
prices, traders said.
The most-traded contract for baseload (24 hours) power
delivery in the first quarter fell by 80 cents to 40.80
euros per MWh by 0945 GMT, compared with Friday's close.
"The weather is breaking the market down... We have to get
some higher weather pressure to get rid of some water in the
system," a Sweden-based trader said.
The latest weather forecasts for the next 15 days showed
precipitation levels to be 2.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) compared to
close to normal levels last week.
The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more
than 50 percent of its power generation, and change in
precipitation is an important factor in setting prices.
The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year
fell by 55 cents to 37.10 euros per MWh, in step with
falling prices of German power and fuels.
Germany's benchmark contract for power delivery in 2013
shed 35 cents to 47 euros on Monday morning.
"The German market is pushing down and the commodities are
falling. I can't see any bullish factor to drive our market
upwards," the trader said.
Coal API2 2013 futures fell $1.3 to 93.8 a
tonne, while European carbon prices were trading
slightly lower at 7.66 euros a tonne.
Brent futures slipped to $114 on Monday, falling for
a second day due to worries over the worsening outlook for
demand growth.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)