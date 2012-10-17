* Thurs spot price seen at 35.2 euros/MWh
* Rising carbon prices push up forwards
OSLO, Oct 17 Nordic spot prices were expected to
rise on lower wind power output on Wednesday though gains would
be tempered by lower exports to Germany and milder weather,
analysts said.
The Nordic average day-ahead power price for
Thursday delivery was expected to edge up to 35.2 euros per
megawatt-hour (MWh) from 34.8 euros on Tuesday, analysts at
Point Carbon said.
Combined wind power in Denmark and Sweden is predicted to
fall by an hourly average of 1,390 MW on Thursday from Wednesday
while consumption was seen falling by 530 MW on rising
temperatures.
The German power spot price on the EEX exchange was expected
to fall to 39.5 euros a MWh from 42.1 euros on Wednesday, adding
more to bearish sentiment.
The Nordic power market trades power with Germany and a big
price spread is a strong incentive to export power to the
continent.
"The EEX price is starting to close in on the Nord Pool
price during the mid-day as well, and with the warmer weather on
the continent export could potentially be reduced during peak
hours tomorrow," a Point Carbon analyst said.
The Nordic day-ahead contract was last quoted on the
financial market at a bid-ask spread of 34.75 euros and 34.95
euros a MWh.
FORWARD PRICES
The most-traded contract for baseload (24 hours) power
delivery in the first quarter stood at 41.80 euros per
MWh by 0930 GMT, up 55 cents from Monday's close.
"The carbon market is pushing up the prices and we have a
slightly drier weather forecast," a Sweden-based trader said.
European carbon prices rose to over 8 euros a
tonne, up 3 percent from the previous session, as a dearth of
permits, positive macroeconomic sentiment and higher power
prices spurred short covering, traders said.
Weather forecasts for the next 15 days show precipitation
levels close to normal and on the drier side.
The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more
than 50 percent of its power generation, and change in
precipitation is an important factor in setting prices.
The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year
gained by 35 cents to 37.65 euros per MWh.
In the fuel market, coal API2 2013 futures were
broadly unchanged at 95.2 a tonne, while Brent crude oil
fell below $114 a barrel.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)