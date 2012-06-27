* Benchmark quarter-ahead contract slightly down * Spot price seen up due lower wind output, exports OSLO, June 27 Nordic benchmark power prices fell on Wednesday on weaker carbon prices and a wetter weather forecast, traders said. The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 27.10 euros ($33.80) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0730 GMT, 15 cents down from Tuesday. "The market is slightly down due to weaker carbon prices and wetter weather forecast," a Sweden-based trader said. Lows over northwestern Europe will gain influence towards the weekend with wetter, but slightly warmer weather, said Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters. "Next week high pressure over the continent will partly extend its range to northern Europe, but later on Atlantic lows seem to take over again," he added. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wetter weather pushes down prices. Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were down by 15 cents to 37.30 euros per MWh. Traders said the contract was influenced by weaker carbon prices. Falling carbon prices reduce marginal costs to generate power at coal plants. The benchmark December 2012 EU Allowance was valued at 8 euros by 0745 GMT on Wednesday, down by 6 cents from Tuesday's settle.  SYSTEM PRICE Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said it expected the Nordic system price to rise 27.8 euros per MWh for Thursday delivery from 25.9 euros on Wednesday. "The combination of the return of NorNed (cable), and the low wind power output will lift prices tomorrow," an analyst at Point Carbon said. Wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is expected to fall by 1,370 MW to 560 MW on Thursday, according to Hirlam forecast. NordNed, a 700 MW cable between Sweden and Netherlands, was expected to be back after maintenance on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Editing by Alison Birrane)