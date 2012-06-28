* Next week to bring drier weather to northern Europe
* Increase in wind power output pushes system price down
OSLO, June 28 Nordic benchmark power prices rose
on Thursday morning on drier weather forecast, while spot prices
were expected to fall on higher wind power output and less
consumption.
The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery was trading at 27.80 euros ($34.63) per megawatt-hour
(MWh) at 0830 GMT, 45 cents up from Wednesday.
"Trading a bit up in the front on the back of a bit drier
weather, but unchanged on the end of the curve," an Norway-based
trader said.
The third-quarter prices were also up due to traders
covering their positions before the contract expires.
"For a couple of days third-quarter was relatively stronger
to fourth-quarter due to this rolling activity," the trader
added.
Georg Muller, meteorologist at Point Carbon, a market
analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said northern Europe was to
see some drier weather next week.
"Next week is now generally seen as rather dry, but will be
wetter towards the weekend as stable high pressure is unlikely
to develop over northern Europe," he added.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather pushes
up prices.
Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload
delivery in 2013 were trading at 37.75, up by 10 cents
from Wednesday.
Traders said the contract was influenced by the German
market, with prices along the forward curve remaining broadly
flat.
SYSTEM PRICE
Analysts at Point Carbon said they expected the Nordic
system price to fall to 24.1 euros per MWh for Friday delivery
from 25.7 euros on Thursday.
Decrease in consumption and higher wind power output in
Denmark and Sweden, as well as more output from Swedish nuclear
power plants was to weigh on prices, they added.
The wind power output is to increase by 1,450 MW to 2,080 MW
on Friday, according to Hirlam forecast.
Higher wind power output in Denmark could lead to power
exports to Germany increasing by about 700 MW on Friday, Point
Carbon added.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)