* Coal power marginal costs ease * System price expected to go sideways OSLO, July 3 Nordic benchmark power prices fell on Tuesday morning on wet weather forecasts and falling marginal costs of coal power, traders said, while the system price was expected to trade sideways. The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 38.20 euros ($48.07) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT, down by 42 cents from Monday. "The new quarter-ahead contract is down as the latest weather forecast from today shows wetter weather ahead. It's also down because of the falling marginal costs of coal power," a Sweden-based trader said. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal. Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters said: "The drier and warmer days this week will be followed by cooler and wetter weather next week, with rain levels above normal." "The second half of the month could get warmer and drier, but it is too early to conclude this," he added. The short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 38.6 per megawatt hours in the fourth quarter of 2012, down 0.1 euro compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were trading at 37.50 euros per MWh, down by 15 cents. "I think there is some liquidation of long positions taking place after the contract rose steeply last week," one trader said. Brent crude, which influences long-term power contracts, rose on Tuesday to hover near $98 per barrel, as worries over Iran shutting off the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route, offset concerns of falling global demand. Oil supplies have also tightened due to a strike by Norway's offshore oil and gas workers, which has started to slow crude oil exports. SYSTEM PRICE The Nordic system price for Wednesday delivery was expected to trade sideways at 25.2 euros per MWh, an analyst at Point Carbon said, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters said. The price was expected to remain stable as there was little change in wind power output in Denmark and Sweden, and exports from Scandinavia to Germany were seen remaining stable. Vattenfall's 409 megawatt Fynsvaerket coal power plant in Denmark was expected back in operation at 1700 on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)