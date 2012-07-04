* Nordic system price expected at 25 euros a MWh * Danish, Swedish wind output to rise by almost 500 MW OSLO, July 4 Nordic prompt power prices fell on Wednesday morning as a wet weather outlook was set to raise hydro power capacity in the region, traders said. The month-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 26 euros per MWh, down by 40 cents from Tuesday's close. "I think the contract for power delivery in August should fall further, because the weather forecast is still wet and there are healthy hydro reserves," a Norwegian-based trader said. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal. Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said wet weather was expected to return during the weekend and to remain until mid-July. "I expect rain often above normal with near or below normal temperatures and no stable high pressure influence before July 20," he said. Further along the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were trading at 37.70 euros per MWh, down by 34 cents. Brent crude oil was hovering around $100 a barrel on Wednesday, up from below $90 in June. Norwegian oil industry and trade unions were to return to negotiations table on Wednesday afternoon to seek an end to an oil strike, now in its 11th day, which has affected crude shipments from the world's eighth-largest exporter. SYSTEM PRICE The Nordic system price for Thursday delivery was expected to fall to 25 euros per MWh from 25.1 euros on Wednesday, an analyst at Point Carbon said. "We expect small changes in the system price for tomorrow due to slightly higher wind power output, which is to be partly outweighed by higher exports from Sweden to Germany," the analyst said. Increased wind power production pushes prices down. Wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was expected to increase by 470 MW on average to 1,000 MW, according to Hirlam forecast. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Jason Neely)