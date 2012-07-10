* Quarter-ahead base prices gain 25 euro cents * Nordic system price for Wed seen at 19.2 euros/MWh LONDON, July 10 Key Nordic forward power prices rose on Tuesday morning as traders closed short positions that had gained from continuous price drops since the beginning of the month, but analysts said that the overall outlook remained bearish. The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery traded at 36.20 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT, up 25 euro cents from Monday morning. Analysts said the gains were likely to be temporary and that the wet weather conditions would continue to put downward pressure on the contract. "The continued wet weather forecasts mean that the bearish sentiment in the market continues. However, we expect that the market will take a breather today after the big movements yesterday," analysts at Point Carbon said. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal. "The hydro balance in Scandinavia will be approximately +20 terawatt-hours (TWh) by the end of week 28 of 2012," Point Carbon said, adding it expected "an increase in the inflow of 150-160 percent this week for Scandinavia due to incoming precipitation and increasing snow melt." The weather forecast for the Nordic region is for low pressures over northern Europe to dominate the weather until well into next week, with cool and moist air. Next week is likely to continue with the unsettled, partly wet and cool weather with no drier and warmer weather likely before the end of the week. Further out on the price curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were trading at 36.80 euros per MWh, almost unchanged from Monday. But traders said that the outlook for forward power was also bearish as related energy markets, such as gas and coal markets, were in a downward trend. "Oil and coal futures are both firmly below $100 now, and European benchmark gas and power prices are also bearish," one Nordic energy trader said, adding: "If you combine this bearish market surrounding with the wet outlook in the Nordic market, you can expect Nordic power forwards to give in further." SYSTEM PRICE The Nordic system price for Wednesday delivery was expected to come out at 19.2 euros per MWh, up from Tuesday's price of 17.7 euros a MWh. "Lower wind power output will give some support to the prices tomorrow, and we expect in particular night prices to rise from today," Point Carbon said. Wind power production was expected to drop to around 500 MW in Denmark and Sweden respectively on Wednesday, down from a combined total of well over 1,500 MW on Tuesday. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)