* System price seen to settle at 11.8 euros a MWh * Forward prices pulled down by weak coal LONDON, July 12 Nordic spot power prices are seen dropping between Thursday and Friday as strong wind power generation and rising hydro electricity generation are expected to put downward pressure on prices, analysts said. The Nordic system price for Friday delivery was expected to come out at 11.80 euros per MWh, down from Thursday's settlement of 15.20 euros a MWh. "Higher wind power output during the night tomorrow will lead to collapsing night prices (and) we expect to see further water value adjustments which will lower the price during the day as well," analysts at Point Carbon said. Current combined Danish and Swedish wind power generation stood at around 1,100 MW on Thursday morning, and meteorologists said they expected wind generation on Friday to rise to around 1,200 MW, with most of the increases seen for Sweden. Although this is not a large wind power production rise, the parallel increase in available hydro power as well as typically lower electricity demand on Fridays mean that the spot power price is bearish, analysts said. "We expect an increase in the (hydro) inflow of 150-160 percent this week for Scandinavia due to incoming precipitation and increasing snow melt," Point Carbon said, but added that "next week we expect the inflow will fall down from the inflow peak in the coming weekend". FORWARD PRICES Further along the curve, the outlook was also bearish, with the quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery trading around 35.70 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT, down 60 euro cents from Wednesday morning. Analysts said overall market sentiment remained bearish as the wet weather outlook was expected to put further downward pressure on quarterly contracts. "The market is driven only by hydro at the moment, as far out as the quarter and year ahead (contracts). We expect that wet weather forecasts and low spot will lead to a continued bearish sentiment in the market," Point Carbon said. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal. At the far end of the curve, prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were trading at 36.75 euros per MWh, down 25 euro cents. Traders said that weakness in benchmark German power prices, as well as European coal futures were further adding to the bearish sentiment in the Nordic market. German 2013 baseload power prices were trading at 48 euros a MWh on Thursday morning, down from almost 49 euros earlier in July, and API2 2013 coal futures fell to $95.25 a tonne on Thursday morning, their lowest level since mid-June and, before that, since the second quarter of 2009. "The macro outlook is bearish so this, combined with the wet weather in the Nordic region, is putting pretty strong downward pressure on Nordic forward prices," one Oslo-based energy trader said. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Mike Nesbit)