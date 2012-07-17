* System price seen to settle at 9.6 euros/MWh * Nordic spot prices are 35 euros below Germany * Forward prices supported by $104/b Brent crude OSLO, July 17 Nordic spot power prices were expected to remain under 10 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) as high hydro power generation was expected to offset lower wind power generation on Tuesday, analysts said on Tuesday. Analysts at Point Carbon said they expected the Nordic system price for Wednesday to settle at 9.6 euros a MWh. "Hydro inflows remain above normal, and given high reservoir levels more hydro plants could be forced to produce (electricity)," an analyst at Point Carbon said. Combined Danish and Swedish wind power generation was seen falling by 520 MW to 1,530 MW on Wednesday. Hydro inflows were seen at 45,800 MW, down by 3,570 MW compared with Tuesday, but still 11,450 MW above the seasonal norm, data from Point Carbon showed. The weather forecast also failed to provide support for prices. Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, said the beginning of next week could see intense rain. "No longer lasting dry and warm period is in sight before the end of the month," he added. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal. The low Nordic spot prices offered arbitrage opportunities with Germany, where spot prices are much higher. The German day-ahead baseload spot power price settled at 44.49 euros per MWh for Tuesday delivery, up more than 6 euros from the previous session, and around 35 euros higher than the Nordic spot price. FORWARD PRICES Further out on the curve, prices firmed between Monday and Tuesday. The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery traded at 36.80 euros a MWh at 0915 GMT, up 30 euro cents from Monday's close. "I think the market is up on higher German power prices and carbon emissions," a Norwegian-based trader said. The European carbon contract for December 2012 was trading at around 7.75 on Tuesday morning, up by more than 2 percent from the previous day. On the far end of the curve, the baseload contract for delivery in 2013 rose by 30 euro cents to 37.50 euros per MWh compared with Monday's close. Analysts at Point Carbon said the contract received support from global fuel prices. Brent crude rose above $104 per barrel on Tuesday on hopes of more policy steps by central banks to stimulate global economic growth. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Alison Birrane)