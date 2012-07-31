* System price for Wed seen at 11.1 euros/MWh * Benchmark front-quarter contract firms OSLO, July 31 Nordic power prices were expected to rise with spot prices, supported by lower wind output and forward prices lifted by drier weather forecasts affecting hydro power, analysts said on Tuesday. The day-ahead spot price, to be set later on Tuesday, was expected to firm to 11.1 euros ($13.59) a megawatt-hour (MWh) for Wednesday from 10.3 euros on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. "The expected lower wind power output is a bullish factor, but a likely increase in hydro and nuclear power output is partly offsetting that," a Point Carbon analyst said. Combined Danish and Swedish wind power generation was forecast to halve to 830 MW on Wednesday. The restart of Sweden's 638 MW Oskarshamn-2 reactor planned for Monday was delayed till Wednesday due to problems with one of the control rods. Sweden's 865 MW Ringhals-1 nuclear reactor is also expected to be back online on Wednesday. Both reactors were seen reaching their full capacity within 36 hours from the restart. Sweden's state-owned energy group Vattenfall said it has filed an application with authorities to have an option replace one or two of its existing nuclear reactors with new ones, if profitable. Sweden voted to phase out nuclear power in 1980 referendum, but the parliament decided in 2011 to allow replacing its ageing reactors. FURTHER ON THE CURVE Nordic forward power prices rose on Tuesday morning, supported by drier weather outlook after being dragged down by weeks of rainy weather. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 37.10 euros a MWh at 0830 GMT, up 30 euro cents from Monday. "We have a bit drier weather forecast, and European carbon prices are slightly up, so I'm not surprised to see an uptick in forward prices, though the volumes traded are very low," a Sweden-based trader said. The front-month contract which fell to its historic lows of 16 euros a MWh last Friday, was up by 10 euro cents to 17.20 euros a MWh. "The latest EC operational forecast is slightly drier, and we might have less rain around the weekend, but there is still a huge uncertainty regarding the precipitation," the analyst at Point Carbon said. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather is a bullish price signal. On the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 firmed by 25 euro cents to 36.95 euros a MWh, in step with rising EU carbon permits , which recovered from a five-week low on Monday. Brent crude, which also has an impact on long-term power contracts, slipped under $106 per barrel on Tuesday morning on concerns that any fresh stimulus measures from the U.S. and Europe might not be enough to revive their economies. Brent futures traded at $105.6 per barrel by 0830 GMT. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)