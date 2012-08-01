* System price for Thursday seen at 10.7 euros/MWh * Forwards continue to rise on drier weather, coal OSLO, Aug 1 Nordic forward baseload power prices firmed further on drier weather and rising coal prices on Wednesday, while spot prices were seen unchanged as an increase in wind power output could be offset by higher exports to Germany, analysts said. The spot power price, to be set later on Wednesday, was expected to come out at 10.7 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) for Thursday from 10.8 euros on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Combined wind power in Denmark and Sweden was expected to rise by an hourly average of 910 megawatts (MW) to 1,670 MW on Thursday. Sweden restarted its 638-megawatt Oskarshamn-2 nuclear reactor on Wednesday, but the restart of 865 MW Ringhals-1 was delayed until Thursday, the Nordic power exchange said in a market message. Although traders said that the immediate outlook for spot power prices was sideways to bearish, they expected prices to rise in the mid-term. "Spot prices have been very low for quite some time in the Nordics, and we should see them rising," one Norway-based trader said. "We might see the spot rising to 20 euros a MWh next week, if we don't get more wet weather," he added. FORWARD PRICES Further out on the curve, values were lifted by a drier weather forecast, indicating a possible increase in prices offered by hydro producers. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 37.65 euros a MWh at 0800 GMT, up 45 euro cents from Tuesday. On the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 firmed by 30 euro cents to 37.55 euros a MWh. An unusually wet beginning to the summer season has filled hydro levels and has had a bearish effect on power prices so far this summer. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather is a bullish price signal. Traders said stronger coal prices were also lending forward power some support. "The market is up on a number of reasons. We have a bit drier weather, and coal prices are also up," one trader said. The latest weather forecast confirmed Nordics were to see drier weather in the next 10 days, though precipitation levels were still exceeding normal levels by 1.9 terawatt-hours. In the coal market, the API2 2013 coal swaps contract has also seen upside momentum, with prices bottoming out at $95 a tonne in July - their lowest value since Q2 2009 - and then rising to their current value around $99 a tonne. The contract firmed on Wednesday morning to $99.65 a tonne, while EU carbon permits hovered around 7 euros. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Henning Gloystein and James Jukwey)