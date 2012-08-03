* Month-ahead contract up by 1.49 euros a MWh * Two nuclear reactors to start maintenance OSLO, Aug 3 Nordic forward power prices rose sharply on Friday on forecasts for drier weather and an oil price increase, analysts said. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery rose by 70 euro cents to 38.15 euros ($46.39) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0730 GMT. "The latest weather forecasts showed we are going to have 1 terawatt-hour precipitation less compared to yesterday's forecast, and the market has priced that in," an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. The month-ahead contract, which is more sensitive to weather change, rose by 6.4 percent or 1.59 euros to 26.60 euros a MWh. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather is a bullish price signal. "More significantly, Brent crude is trading a dollar and half above the level since the Nordic power exchange closed yesterday at 1530 CET (1330 GMT)," the analyst added. Brent crude traded at $106.78 per barrel by 0738 GMT on Friday. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 firmed by 55 euro cents to 38.05 euros a MWh. SPOT PRICES Nordic system price, an average day-ahead price for the region, to be set later on Friday, was expected to come out at 9.8 euros a MWh on Saturday and 10.7 euros on Sunday compared to 10.6 euros on Friday, analysts at Point Carbon said. Spot prices were expected to find some support from falling hydro inflows allowing hydro power producers to lift prices after rainy summer filled up water reservoirs above long-term averages. The system price for Monday was expected to come out at 13.3 euros a MWh as consumption was to increase after the weekend. At the same time, two nuclear power plants were going to start maintenance, reducing the supply. Finland's 496 MW nuclear reactor Loviisa-1 and Sweden's 984 MW reactor Forsmark-1 are to be taken off the grid for maintenance over the weekend. ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)