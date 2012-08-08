* Drier weather ahead, though hydro inflows still above normal * Spot price for Thursday seen at 14.6 euros/MWh vs 12.2 euros OSLO, Aug 8 Nordic forward power prices retreated on Wednesday morning as investors cashed in on profits after hefty gains since the beginning of the week on drier weather outlook. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) fell by 25 euro cents to 39.40 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) from Tuesday after gaining 1.2 euros since the start of the week. "Some people took the opportunity to sell as the contract was already priced very high," one Norway-based trader said. Another trader added that prices could rise again if dry weather continues, but hydro inflows still remained strong. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather is a bullish price signal, but weeks of rain filled water reservoirs close to 90 percent of full. Traders said drier weather had to last longer to have an impact on prices. "If drier weather lasts less than a week, it doesn't really matter," one trader said. The precipitation levels for the next 10 days was expected to come between 2.9 and 3.5 terrawatt-hours (TWh) below normal, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Hydro inflows from rain and melting snow were forecast to fall by 1,100 MW on Thursday, but were still to come 15,560 MW above normal, Point Carbon data showed. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 was little changed at 38.85 euros a MWh, after rising to its highest level since end-April on Tuesday. The contract found little support from fuel and carbon markets as Brent crude edged lower towards $111, while the benchmark European emissions allowance was also down. SPOT PRICE Nordic average day-ahead price for Thursday was expected to rise to 14.6 euros a MWh on the Nord Pool Spot power exchange later on Wednesday, up from 12.2 euros on Wednesday, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. "Considerably lower wind power output and drier weather forecast for the next 10-15 days will move price up," a Point Carbon analyst said. Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is forecast to fall by an 1,640 MW to an hourly average of 1,520 MW, the latest Hirlam forecast showed. The consumption is expected to go up by 120 MW due to lower temperatures, while hydro inflows were seen dropping by 1,100 MW on Thursday. The drop in hydro inflows from precipitation and snow melt would give more bargaining power to hydro power producers, who saw their water reservoirs filled close to 90 percent after weeks of wet weather. Some had to spill water without generating power to avoid over flooding. ($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)