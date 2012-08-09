* Quarter-ahead prices fall by 1.25 euros * Spot prices seen up on lower hydro inflows, wind power OSLO, Aug 9 Nordic forward power prices tumbled in early trade on Thursday after updated weather forecasts showed more rain ahead for the hydro-dependent region. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) fell by 1.25 euros to 38.9 euros ($48.07) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT from Wednesday's close. "The main reason for the fall is a wetter weather forecast this morning, but there can also be some profit taking," a Sweden-based trader said. "The market is a bit nervous." The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal. Unusually heavy summer rains have filled up water reservoirs of Nordic hydro-producers. The average level in Norwegian hydro power reservoirs rose to 86.4 percent last week, above the long-term average. Swedish reservoirs were filled by an average of nearly 89 percent, also above the long-term median. "With that much water in reservoirs there are no reasons for prices to go up," the trader said. The precipitation levels for the next 10 days were still expected to come below normal, but more rain was seen in the end of the period. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 fell by 44 euro cents to 38.65 euros a MWh, in step with retreating European carbon prices, while Brent crude remained steady. SPOT PRICE The Nordic average day-ahead price for Friday was expected to rise to 18.3 euros a MWh on the Nord Pool Spot power exchange later on Wednesday, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. The spot gained to 16.9 on Wednesday, the highest level since July 12, but well below 36.86 euros a year ago. "All indicators, except consumption, point in a bullish direction this morning," a Point Carbon analyst said. Hydro inflows were seen to fall after recent drier days, while combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was forecasted to fall by 630 MW to an hourly average of 830 MW, reducing supply. Demand was expected to fall ahead the weekend. ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)