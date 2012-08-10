* Spot price seen firming to 24.2 euros/MWh by Monday * Two Swedish nuclear reactors to go offline OSLO, Aug 10 Nordic prices for power delivery in the fourth-quarter fell further on Friday morning as weather forecasts failed to show a firm dry weather pattern. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) fell by 55 euro cents to 38.70 euros ($47.64) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT from Thursday's close. "The market this morning fell on a slightly wetter weather forecast, but the downward trend was stopped by a slightly drier forecast later," an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. As water reservoirs of hydro power producers in Norway and Sweden were close to 90 percent of full, the market has been sensitive to any news about the change in precipitation. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal. The Swedish meteorological and hydrological institute said it expected high pressure, which was to dominate Scandinavia over the weekend, to be replaced by low pressure bringing more rain, especially in southwest Norway later next week. On the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 was unchanged at 38.75 euros a MWh. SPOT PRICE The Nordic average day-ahead price for Saturday was expected to rise to 19.5 euros a MWh on the Nord Pool Spot power exchange later on Friday, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. The spot price is expected to firm further to 19.7 euros on Sunday and 24.2 euros on Monday on lower supply from wind and nuclear power from 19.3 euros on Friday. Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was seen down 570 MW to an hourly average of 380 MW on Saturday, and was to remain at similar low on Sunday. On Saturday, Sweden's 940-megawatt Ringhals-4 nuclear power reactor was scheduled to start annual maintenance which is to last till September 14. Another Swedish reactor, 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3, is going offline on Saturday midnight to replace a damaged fuel rod, and the outage is expected to last until August 19, the plant said. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)