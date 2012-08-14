* Spot price for Wednesday at 27.4 euros/MWh
* Sweden to attend nuclear safety meeting on Thursday
OSLO, Aug 14 Nordic front-quarter power prices
fell on wetter weather forecasts on Tuesday, while the average
day-ahead price for Wednesday firmed on lower wind output.
The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload
(24 hours) dropped by 85 euro cents to 39.85 euros ($49.22) a
megawatt hour (MWh) by 1100 GMT from Monday's close.
"The Nordic market is seeing a (downward) correction in the
fourth-quarter contract due to a wetter weather forecast this
morning," a Sweden-based trader said.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather is a
bearish price signal.
At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery in 2013 was trailing the German
market, traders said.
The contract was steady in the morning, but fell by 25 euro
cents to 39.50 euros a MWh by 1100 GMT, as the equivalent German
contract BY1DE-1Y eased to 49.95 euros at 1100 GMT from 50.20
euros in the morning.
One trader said the long-term contracts both in the Nordics
and Germany could be affected if more nuclear plants in Europe
are shut for inspection after suspected cracks at a Belgian
nuclear reactor were found earlier this month.
Several countries, which operate rectors with similar core
tanks to the Belgian one, are expected to meet on Thursday in
Brussels to decide whether more shutdowns are needed.
Officials from Sweden's nuclear safety authority said they
planed to attend the meeting in Brussels, along with other
countries including Switzerland and the United States.
Sweden's 866-megawatt Ringhals-2 reactor has a similar core
tank to the Belgian reactor being investigated.
State-owned power company Vattenfall, which
operates the Ringhals-2 reactor, said last week that it has not
noticed any similar issues with the core tank in the past, but
would give it a inspection when the reactor is shut for a
planned maintenance on September 15.
SPOT PRICE
The average day-ahead price for the region, called the
system price, firmed to 27.4 euros a MWh for Wednesday from 26.9
euros on Tuesday on lower wind output, analysts said.
Combined wind power in Denmark and Sweden was expected to
fall by 240 MW to an hourly average of 400 MW on Wednesday.
The spot price gained almost seven euros from Monday as
hydro inflows from rain and melting snow fell, giving hydro
power producers more leverage in price setting.
($1 = 0.8096 euros)
