* High water reserves pull prices down
* Front-year power prices trail German contract
* Spot price for Thursday expected up to 29 euros/MWh
OSLO, Aug 15 Nordic forward power prices eased
further on Wednesday morning in what traders said was a market
correction from Monday's overreaction to drier weather.
The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload
(24 hours) delivery dropped by 35 euro cents to 39.95 euros a
megawatt hour (MWh) by 1000 GMT from Monday's close.
"We had a bit of an overreaction to dry weather forecasts on
Monday," a Sweden-based trader said.
"To me forecasts are quite neutral, and we can look forward
to quite a normal period, both in respect to precipitation and
temperatures," he added.
The fourth-quarter baseload contract was as high as 40.95
euros a MWh earlier this week, but prices have now fallen back
below 40 euros a MWh.
"The hydro balance remains quite healthy and in that
perspective prices seem to be too high," the trader said.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its energy needs so high water reserves are a bearish
market signal.
Total hydro reserves available in the Nordic region,
including estimated snow pack and soilwater, could produce 125.2
terrawatt-hours (TWh) according to the most recent data from
late last week, equivalent to Norway's annual production.
The reserves were 16.8 TWh above normal last week, compared
to 3.3 TWh below normal a year ago.
At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery in 2013 fell by 55 euro cents
to 39.15 euros, trailing the equivalent German contract
, which was down by 65 euro cents to 49.50 euros.
Benchmark European carbon prices fell by almost 2
percent to 7.51 euros by 1007 GMT, while Brent crude
remained steady above $114.
SPOT PRICE
The Nordic average day-ahead price for Wednesday was
expected to rise to 29 euros a MWh, up from 27.4 euros on
Tuesday on higher exports to Germany, analysts at Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon said.
"The main price driver for tomorrow is going to be increased
exports to the continent through Denmark, as German spot prices
are expected to rise on lower renewable output," a Point Carbon
analyst said.
Exports from Denmark to Germany were expected to increase by
about 1,100 MW on Wednesday, the maximum export capacity
available, while Denmark was importing 1,600 MW from Germany on
Tuesday morning.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Henning Gloystein
and Nina Chestney)