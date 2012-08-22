* Spot price for Thursday settles at 30.4 euros a MWh
* Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactor to come back online
OSLO, Aug 22 Nordic electricity spot prices for
Thursday rose more than expected on Wednesday and helped push up
the benchmark front-quarter contract, traders said.
The Nordic average day-ahead price for Thursday came out at
30.4 euros ($37.94) a megawatt-hour, up from 29.4 euros for
Wednesday and above analysts' expectations.
"It seems that hydro producers used an opportunity to push
up their price as the weather forecast was slightly drier," a
Point Carbon analyst said, after the spot price settled.
The latest outlook from the UK-based European centre for
medium-range weather forecasts showed slightly drier weather in
the next 15 days, but with precipitation still well above normal
levels.
The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric generation for
over 50 percent of its power, so changes in rainfall have a big
price impact.
In Norway, which generates almost all of its electricity at
hydro power plants, some price bidding areas saw the spot price
rise by 2 euros to 32.4 euros a MWh.
An unusually wet summer has so far filled reservoirs of
Nordic producers close to the brim, keeping prices down, but the
drier forecast has given some traders an opportunity to go long.
Water reservoir levels for hydropower generation in Sweden
fell last week compared with the previous week, energy
authorities said on Wednesday.
Despite Wednesday's upward move, analysts at Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon expected the spot price to fall to 29.3 euros on
higher wind and nuclear power output.
Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactor was expected
to come back online on Thursday evening.
Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was
forecast to increase by 290 MW to 1,970 MW on Thursday.
FORWARD PRICES
Before the spot price was settled on the Nordic power
exchange Nord Pool Spot, the front-quarter contract for
baseload (24 hours) delivery rose by 65 cents to 39.50 euros
($49.30) per megawatt-hour (MWh).
Some traders said that they saw no fundamental drivers
behind the rise but that it was possible suppliers could be
taking advantage of a thin market to push up offers.
"I don't see any fundamental reasons for prices to go up
that much," one Sweden-based trader said, before the spot price
was settled.
"Other markets are trading the other way: oil is bearish and
coal is lower than it closed yesterday, while the weather
forecasts are not dry enough," he added.
Another trader said that some market players could have bet
on the spot to come higher.
At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery in 2013 rose by 20 euro cents
to 39.15 euros.
API2 coal swaps for 2013 were down 20 cents to
$100.80 a tonne, while Brent crude fell more than 80
cents to $114 by 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.8013 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein
and Jane Baird)