* Spot price for Thursday seen down to 31.6 euros/MWh * Brent crude slips below $112 a barrel OSLO, Aug 29 Nordic power futures fell on Wednesday morning on a combination of lower fuel prices and wetter weather, traders said. The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery fell by 90 cents to 37.80 euros ($47.50) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0900 GMT from Tuesday's close. The contract has shed 2.60 euros since Aug. 23, when it closed at 40.40 euros a MWh. "The market is falling on a combination of a wet weather forecast and weaker fuels (prices)," a Norway-based trader said. "I'm not sure how far the contract can fall, but (the level) of 37 euros would provide strong resistance," he added. There is little potential for prices to rise above 40 euros due to a healthy hydropower situation, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. "It's hard to see the front quarter being delivered significantly above short-run marginal costs of coal, while there is still a downside risk to be considered in October," the analysts added. The short-run marginal cost of coal power production was expected to be 38.7 euros per MWh, down 40 cents compared with Tuesday's close. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year fell by 70 cents to 38.00 euros per MWh. Brent crude slipped below $112 a barrel by 0900 GMT on expectations that Hurricane Isaac would spare U.S. Gulf Coast oil production facilities from significant damage. The energy industry has shut most facilities in the Gulf of Mexico, cutting the region's oil production by more than 90 percent. Most shutdowns were precautionary. European carbon emission permits fell under 8 euros a tonne, while API2 coal swaps for 2013 eased by 25 cents to $99.25 a tonne. Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, said Scandinavia was expected to have wetter weather next week due to weaker high pressure influence from the continental Europe. The precipitation levels were expected to be around 5 terawatt hours above normal during the next 10-15 days. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectricity for over 50 percent of its power generation, so changes in precipitation can substantially impact prices. SPOT PRICE The Nordic average day-ahead price for Thursday was expected to drop to 31.6 euros per MWh from 32.3 euros on Wednesday as the rapidly increasing hydro balance was expected to result in the fall of hydro power prices, analysts at Point Carbon said. A total amount of hydro reserves, including in water reservoirs, estimated snow pack and soilwater, was expected to be 14 terrawatt-hours above normal at the end of this week, up from 11.4 TWh last week. Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3 reactor was expected to ramp output back up to normal by Thursday after shutting down for testing on Tuesday. Another turbine test is planned on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7958 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jane Baird)