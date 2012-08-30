* Spot price for Friday falls to 31.4 euros/MWh
* Front-quarter lifted on drier weather outlook
OSLO, Aug 30 Nordic spot electricity prices fell
on expectations of lower consumption and higher nuclear power
output on Friday.
The average day-ahead price for Friday
delivery fell to 31.4 euros ($39.34) a megawatt-hour (MWh) from
32.9 euros on Thursday.
Consumption in the Nordic market was expected to fall by an
average of 460 MW as the weekend kicks in, while Sweden's 865 MW
Ringhals-1 nuclear reactor was expected to boost production by
465 MW as it ends a partial maintenance.
Finland's 496 MW Loviisa-2 was back in operation on Thursday
after it was shut down on Wednesday afternoon due to a glitch in
its turbines.
FORWARD PRICES
Nordic forward power prices rebounded on Thursday after
falling since Monday as weather forecasts showed less rain ahead
in a hydro-dependent region.
The Nordic region relies on hydroelectricity for over 50
percent of its power generation, so changes in precipitation can
substantially impact prices.
The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload
(24 hours) delivery rose by 30 cents to 38.40 euros per megawatt
hour (MWh) by 1130 GMT compared with the previous day.
"The contract has got some support from a drier weather
forecast. At this price level, you need more precipitation to
move it lower," a Norway-based trader said.
The latest outlook from the European centre for medium-range
weather forecasts showed drier weather ahead, but precipitation
levels still above normal by 2.6 terawatt-hours for the next ten
days.
At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery next year rose by 15 cents to
38.50 euros a MWh.
Brent crude rose over $113 a barrel before a speech
by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman that may indicate the
prospects for more economic stimulus.
($1 = 0.7982 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Cowell)