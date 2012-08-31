* Spot price for Saturday seen down to 27.6 euros/MWh * Market awaits news from the U.S. on economic stimulus OSLO, Aug 31 Nordic forward power prices were flat on Friday on mixed weather forecasts and as wider markets waited for a speech by U.S, Federal Reserve Chairman at 1400 GMT. The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery rose slightly in early trading, but then fell back to the previous close level at 38.05 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT. Traders said the prices were swinging on mixed weather forecasts. "It was drier, then it was wetter, and now we are back to zero," a Sweden-based trader said. "If the spot price for Saturday comes lower today, the market will fall." At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year was also steady at 38.25 euros a MWh. The front-year contract is sensitive to moves in the global fuel markets and economic situation. "The market is waiting for Ben Bernanke's speech to see if there will be more stimulus in the U.S.," one Nordic power trader said. Bernanke may acknowledge the U.S. central bank is actively considering another round of monetary easing in his Jackson Hole speech later on Friday. Brent crude rose to $113 a barrel, supported by investor hopes of more monetary easing that could spur economic growth and support oil demand. SPOT PRICE Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said they expected spot price to fall on the weekend on lower consumption and higher wind output. The average day-ahead price for Saturday and Sunday delivery is expected to ease to 27.6 euros and 26.1 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) respectively from 31.4 euros on Friday. The combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was forecast to peak by 1,500 MW on Sunday, while consumption seen falling by 3,300 MW compared to Friday. Also, the 700 MW NorNed cable linking Norway and Netherlands will be out for annual maintenance on Saturday, reducing export capacities. On Monday, the spot price was expected to lift to 30.9 euros a MWh as hydro inflows were expected to drop sharply by 6,180 MW compared to Friday. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectricity for over 50 percent of its power generation, so changes in hydro inflows is an important factor for price setting. On the bearish side, export capacity through the Baltic cable to Germany is expected to be reduced to 450 MW from 600 MW on Monday. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)