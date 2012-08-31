* Spot price for Saturday seen down to 27.6 euros/MWh
* Market awaits news from the U.S. on economic stimulus
OSLO, Aug 31 Nordic forward power prices were
flat on Friday on mixed weather forecasts and as wider markets
waited for a speech by U.S, Federal Reserve Chairman at 1400
GMT.
The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload
(24 hours) delivery rose slightly in early trading, but then
fell back to the previous close level at 38.05 euros per
megawatt hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT.
Traders said the prices were swinging on mixed weather
forecasts.
"It was drier, then it was wetter, and now we are back to
zero," a Sweden-based trader said. "If the spot price for
Saturday comes lower today, the market will fall."
At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery next year was also steady at
38.25 euros a MWh.
The front-year contract is sensitive to moves in the global
fuel markets and economic situation.
"The market is waiting for Ben Bernanke's speech to see if
there will be more stimulus in the U.S.," one Nordic power
trader said.
Bernanke may acknowledge the U.S. central bank is actively
considering another round of monetary easing in his Jackson Hole
speech later on Friday.
Brent crude rose to $113 a barrel, supported by
investor hopes of more monetary easing that could spur economic
growth and support oil demand.
SPOT PRICE
Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said they expected
spot price to fall on the weekend on lower consumption and
higher wind output.
The average day-ahead price for Saturday and
Sunday delivery is expected to ease to 27.6 euros and 26.1 euros
a megawatt-hour (MWh) respectively from 31.4 euros on Friday.
The combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was
forecast to peak by 1,500 MW on Sunday, while consumption seen
falling by 3,300 MW compared to Friday.
Also, the 700 MW NorNed cable linking Norway and Netherlands
will be out for annual maintenance on Saturday, reducing export
capacities.
On Monday, the spot price was expected to lift to 30.9 euros
a MWh as hydro inflows were expected to drop sharply by 6,180 MW
compared to Friday.
The Nordic region relies on hydroelectricity for over 50
percent of its power generation, so changes in hydro inflows is
an important factor for price setting.
On the bearish side, export capacity through the Baltic
cable to Germany is expected to be reduced to 450 MW from 600 MW
on Monday.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)