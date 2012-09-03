* Spot price for Tuesday seen down to 30 euros/MWh * More wind, nuclear output to weigh on the spot OSLO, Sept 3 Nordic benchmark power prices fell on Monday as forecasts showed wet weather was set to continue in a hydro-dependent region with water reservoirs filled close to 90 percent after a rainy summer. The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was down by 85 cents to 37.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0900 GMT. "It's still wet and water reservoirs are still very high. It's a little bit hard to trade, because you have high water reservoirs," a Norway-based trader said. "If you get high pressure, prices can go up quickly, but if the weather continues to be wet after mid-September it can drop as low as 35 euros a MWh," he added. The latest outlook from the European centre for medium-range weather forecasts showed precipitation levels to be 5.7 terawatt hours above normal during the next two weeks. Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon, said he expected lows from Atlantic to dominate the Scandinavian weather until mid-September. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year was steady at 38.40 euros a MWh. Brent crude October futures were steady at around $114.50 per barrel after jumping nearly $2 on Friday. Trading was expected to be limited, with U.S. markets closed for the Labor Day holiday. SPOT PRICE Analysts said they expected spot price to fall due to higher wind and nuclear power output. The average day-ahead price for Tuesday is expected to ease to 30 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh)from 30.7 euros on Monday, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Sweden's 984 MW Forsmark-1 and 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactors are expected back on grid on Tuesday, boosting supply, while combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was also seen up by an hourly average of 590 MW to 1,600 MW. The increase in power supply is expected to be partly offset by higher exports to Germany as average German day-ahead price on EEX power exchange is seen rising to 52 euros a MWh on Tuesday from 50.8 euros on Monday, a Point Carbon analyst said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)